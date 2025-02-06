FCB Africa's bold move: Thumiso Masoha appointed chief experience officer

In a bold step forward for FCB Africa, it has named Thumiso Masoha as its new chief experience officer.

Thumiso Masoha is FCB Africa's new chief experience officer (Image supplied)

It describes the move as a strategic leadership move that underscores the agency’s commitment to facilitating world-class client success, driving business impact, and staying ahead in an evolving advertising landscape.

Effective 1 February 2025, Masoha brings over two decades of expertise in marketing, communications, and business development to the agency.

Legacy of creative excellence

"I am thrilled to join FCB Africa at such a transformative time,” says Masoha.

"This agency has a legacy of creative excellence, and I look forward to working with this exceptional team to drive even greater impact for our clients and redefine the future of brand engagement."

Strong partnerships

"Thumiso’s ability to build strong partnerships and drive sustainable growth makes him an invaluable addition to our executive team," says Reagen Kok, MD of FCB Africa.

"His leadership will be instrumental in elevating our client-first approach and ensuring we continue to deliver impactful, business-driving creative solutions."

Proven track record

Masoha has a proven track record of reshaping brand-agency relationships, revitalising underperforming business units, and delivering measurable client success.

His deep industry experience spans financial services, professional services, IT & Telecoms and FMCG, with a strong portfolio of both B2B and B2C clients, including FirstRand Group, Onafriq, Nedbank, TransUnion, Discovery, MTN, Old Mutual, MiWay, Unilever, and Tiger Brands.

Over the past decade, Masoha has played a pivotal role in agency executive leadership, leading business optimisation, next-generation talent development, and performance turnaround projects.

He is widely recognised for enhancing client Net Promoter Scores (NPS), improving ROI, and fostering diversity and inclusion in the industry.

Beyond the boardroom, Masoha is a respected thought leader, frequently sharing insights on marketing, leadership, and business transformation through industry forums, media appearances, and professional coaching.