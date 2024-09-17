Emira’s biodiversity project creates a brighter future for Gauteng, sustaining nature’s workforce

Gauteng features more sweet-scented and bright yellow flowers this year, heralding the end of winter and welcoming the start of spring.

Bush senecio at Emira Property Fund's Knightsbridge Office Park Ulana van Biljon, chief operating officer of Emira

These flowers will also attract pollinators such as bees and butterflies in the province, helping to create a healthy and vibrant ecosystem. This is all thanks to the efforts of Emira Property Fund (JSE: EMI), the diversified real estate investment trust (REIT).

Emira has planted some 80 senecio Barbertonicus succulents, also known as bush senecio, across 20 of its Gauteng-based properties as part of Emira’s biodiversity focus for its 2025 financial year. The planting builds on other initiatives that the REIT has championed over the years to make a more positive impact on the environment.

“Emira actively assesses how we can contribute to managing climate-related challenges while also finding ways to serve communities responsibly and protect the environment,” says Ulana van Biljon, chief operating officer of Emira.

Emira uses its significant portfolio of office, retail, industrial and residential properties in South Africa to help ensure that there are no future losses to the country’s biodiversity.

For Emira, the bush senecio was a natural choice for its Gauteng properties.

The bush senecio is a breath of fresh air - quite literally - as it is known for purifying air and boosting oxygen, especially when planted indoors. The evergreen plant also has a high tolerance to hot weather conditions and is a good match for water-wise landscaping. It is drought resistant and can survive long periods without water. This is important as it aligns with Emira’s goal of responsible water use at its properties.

Responsible water use - especially Gauteng - is a pressing issue owing to the water shortages and outages that are part of everyday life in the province.

Van Biljon notes, “The water problem should be a priority for everyone. At Emira we consider and apply various water-saving and consumption-reducing solutions to make a positive difference. Staff based on site at our properties, including those in our security, cleaning and landscaping teams, have also received “Water Matters” training. Additionally, we also collaborate with others in our sector and government to promote long-term solutions for water security.”

When in bloom, the bush senecio produces flowers that are tubular and bright yellow in colour. This happens from July to September, the province’s dry winter months when food for insects are in short supply, so they help to sustain the butterflies and bees that are attracted to these flowers and the nectar they produce.

Emira recognises the importance of bees in the ecosystem; they are vital for pollinating plants, including food crops.

Emira’s plan of planting bush senecio complements its recently launched biodiversity initiative of installing 16 beehives at eight of its properties in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. Beyond bees, Emira has also led in planting indigenous greenery at its properties, as well as shade trees and fruit trees at schools and community facilities. More recently, Emira added 670 spekboom plants at 26 of its properties across South Africa.

The 80 bush senecios that Emira plans to plant at its Gauteng properties will be right at home. This is because the bush senecio is native to South Africa and grows in several parts of the country, including Gauteng.

Emira has targeted a number of its biggest properties in Gauteng to plant bush senecios, including retail properties, among others, Boskruin Village Shopping Centre located in the heart of Boskruin, north-west of Johannesburg; Kramerville Corner in outer Sandton, Johannesburg; Randridge Mall in Randpark Ridge, Johannesburg; and Wonderpark Shopping Centre in Karenpark, Pretoria North.

Office properties that bush senecios call home include, among others, Albury Park, a garden-like office environment in Dunkeld, Johannesburg; Epsom Downs Office Park near the Winnie Mandela Drive off-ramp, Sandton; Hyde Park Lane in Hyde Park, Johannesburg; and Lone Creek located in Waterfall Park, Midrand.

Even Emira’s industrial properties will feature bright yellow flowers from bush senecios, and they include, among others, One Highveld in Centurion, Pretoria; Admiral House located in the heart of Corporate Park South, Midrand; Industrial Village Kya Sands in Kya Sands, Johannesburg; and HBP Industrial units in Rooihuiskraal, Centurion, Pretoria.

“Emira’s biodiversity initiatives bring nature closer to people, making cities greener and cleaner. With each project we undertake, we learn even more about how we can have a positive impact. It is a source of joy for us that we can integrate biodiversity stewardship into our daily business operations and share our learnings with others to encourage and empower them to do the same. Every step, no matter how small, helps to make a big difference,” concludes van Biljon.



