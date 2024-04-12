Eduvos launches Mowbray campus

This campus represents a significant leap forward for Eduvos as the institution continues to expand and shape the future of education in Africa in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. In the last two years, Eduvos has seen a surge in first-year student enrolment, surpassing many of its public university counterparts. The new campus, located against the scenic backdrop of the Cape Town mountains, will help Eduvos meet the growing demand for higher education in Africa.

The Mowbray campus embodies Eduvos’s “campus of the future” model, where cutting-edge technology merges with academic excellence to create a holistic learning environment for Eduvos students.

The campus of the future model, which is implemented at all 12 of Eduvos’s campuses, incorporates technology, sustainability, and student wellness into the learning environment. The Mowbray campus is equipped with cutting-edge technology, IT labs, a Graphic Design studio, lecture rooms, collaborative workspaces, and a social area that will help equip students with the skills needed in the dynamic world of work.

The campus, like the whole of Eduvos, is embracing AI and VR in its learning model as the institution has partnered with EON Reality to bring these new technologies into the classroom.

"As we unveil the Mowbray campus, I am filled with pride and excitement for the opportunities it brings to our students. This expansion not only signifies Eduvos' commitment to growth but also reinforces our mission to provide quality education to students,” says Mowbray campus General Manager, Billy de Beer. “With our new, state-of-the-art campus nestled in the heart of the Mother City, we're empowering students from all corners of the globe to embark on their academic journey with Eduvos.”

Mowbray offers degrees, honours, higher certificates and pre-degree foundation programmes within the faculties of Commerce & Law, Humanities and Information Technology. Prospective students can choose to study on campus, online, or distance.

The campus is located near public transportation routes and in a secure office block, ensuring a convenient and safe learning environment for students.

Prospective students can still enrol for 2024 and applications are open for the Matric class of 2024 who want to pre-enrol for 2025 and secure their seat. The enrolment team will be present at the launch to help prospective students with the enrolment process.

The campus launch will include guided campus tours, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and special appearances by Smile FM and some of Eduvos’s industry partners. Press tours and interviews will also be available.

RSVP to join the event or contact Kara van der Berg at moc.sovude@grebdv.arak for press queries.

Find Eduvos online

Website: eduvos.com

Twitter: @edu_vos

Instagram: @eduvoseducation

YouTube: noitacudEsovudE@/moc.ebutuoy