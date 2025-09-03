Durbanville Wine Valley unveils milestone Pinotage 2024 collection

Winemakers from the Durbanville Wine Valley have launched a limited-edition Durbanville Pinotage 2024 to celebrate three historic milestones: 200 years of Durbanville, 100 years of Pinotage as a South African cultivar, and 100 years of Afrikaans as an official language.

Produced in just 1,170 magnums (1.5L each), the wine is available exclusively through select tasting rooms and online.

A wine of significance

"A wine that bears this level of significance, displaying the highest art of its creators, deserves to be shared generously – and nothing says celebration quite like a magnum,” says Natasha de Villiers, Durbanville Wine Valley manager.

"The youngest of South Africa’s most popular varieties, Pinotage is sometimes overshadowed by its bolder siblings, but this centenary is a reminder that it is a cultivar built for the future – especially in places like Durbanville. The region’s cool climate extends stylistic capabilities, making wines both delicate and complex," she adds.

Beyond Sauvignon Blanc

The release underscores Durbanville Wine Valley’s growing reputation for cool-climate red wines, building on its long-standing acclaim for Sauvignon Blanc.

Influenced by maritime breezes, elevations of up to 450 metres, and diverse soils, the valley produces wines that are vibrant, well-structured, and full of distinctive character.

Design and cultural heritage

The Delft-blue label features the historic Dutch Reformed Church (construction began 1 April 1825), a Cape Dutch homestead, Table Mountain, and a garland of pumpkins, wheat, and grapes, with all wording in Afrikaans to honour the language’s centenary.

Collaborative winemaking

The Pinotage 2024 is a collaboration among 11 renowned cellars: Nitida, Meerendal, Maastricht, Klein Roosboom, Groot Phesantekraal, Durbanville Hills, Diemersdal, De Grendel, D’Aria, Mellish Family Wines, and Canto.

De Grendel winemakers Morgan Steyn and Charles Hopkins oversaw the final blend.

"It speaks of the unity and camaraderie among producers in the valley, and its contribution to our mutual success. This wine is very different to what most might expect of a traditional Pinotage, the key ingredient being the climate, which truly expresses the future of the cultivar," says Steyn.

The wine opens with aromas of blackcurrant, prune, and cherry, with subtle winter spice, and is guided by soft, powdery tannins, lively natural acidity, and freshness with potential for further complexity.

The magnums are priced at R1,200 each, packaged in a prestige Delft-blue container with gold-leaf accents, and can be ordered online or at selected tasting rooms.

