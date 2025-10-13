2025 Absa Top 10 Pinotage winners announced

The Pinotage Association, in partnership with Absa, has announced the winners of the 2025 Absa Top 10 Pinotage Competition at Meerendal Wine Estate. The event coincides with the 100-year anniversary of the development of Pinotage, South Africa’s signature grape variety.

Source: Supplied

This year, the competition received 120 entries from 68 producers nationwide. Judges selected a Top 20, from which the Absa Top 10 were named:

2025 Absa Top 10 winners

• Bruce Jack Wines – Heritage Flag of Truce Pinotage 2022

• Warwick Wine Estate – The Black Lady Pinotage 2023

• Alvi's Drift Wines International – Verreaux Pinotage 2023

• Simonsig Wines – Redhill Pinotage 2022

• Beyerskloof Wines – Diesel Pinotage 2021

• Flagstone Wynkelder – Writer’s Block Pinotage 2022

• KWV – The Mentors Pinotage 2022

• Le Grand Domaine – Grand Vin de Stellenbosch Pinotage 2022

• Wellington Wines – Duke Pinotage 2024

• Diemersdal Wine Estate – The Journal Pinotage 2022

Each winner received a gold-plated Pinotage Medallion and a 1kg Silver Medallion containing actual Grand Pinotage wine, created by the Cape Mint.

Runners-up: Top 20

• Beeslaar Wines – Pinotage 2021

• Diemersdal Wine Estate – The Journal Pinotage 2023

• Flagstone Wynkelder – Truth Tree Pinotage 2022

• Glen Carlou Vineyards – The Glen Carlou Collection Pinotage 2023

• Kanonkop Wine Estate – Estate Pinotage 2016

• Klawer Wynkelders – Villa Esposto Pinotage 2023

• KWV – Cathedral Cellar Pinotage 2022

• Leopards Leap Family Vineyards – Special Edition Pinotage 2023

• Stellenbosch Hills – Bushvine Pinotage 2022

• Windmeul Kelder – Reserve Pinotage 2022

Each runner-up received a silver medallion.

A century of Pinotage

Pinotage was developed 100 years ago by Professor Abraham Izak Perold, who crossed Pinot Noir and Hermitage (Cinsaut) at the University of Stellenbosch. The first seedlings were planted at Welgevallen and later preserved and propagated through KWV and Professor Chris Theron at Elsenburg.

"Pinotage is no longer the underdog. It is a grape that has proven its place in the world, and its future is brighter than ever. The wines we celebrate today — powerful, elegant, and age-worthy — are proof of the extraordinary potential Pinotage still holds for the next 100 years," said Beyers Truter, chairman of the Pinotage Association.

Stonie Steenkamp, Absa executive, added: "Congratulations to the winners and runners up of this year’s Absa Top 10 Pinotage awards. You have a responsibility to help develop the next generation of winemakers and those entrepreneurs in your industry."

Since its inception in 1997, the competition has recognised both established producers, such as Kanonkop and Beyerskloof, and newer names, including Bruce Jack Wines, Warwick, Le Grand Domaine, and Leopards Leap, highlighting the ongoing evolution of South Africa’s Pinotage industry.