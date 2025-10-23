Durban North’s new coastal gem: Inside Beachwood Estate's allure

Early buyers are reserving plots at Beachwood Coastal Estate, a R3.5bn low-density development on Durban North’s 430,333m² coastline, promising ecological restoration, local economic upliftment, and creating approximately 1,500 jobs during construction and estate operations.

Source: Supplied. Beachwood Coastal Estate gatehouse.

With all approvals secured for Phase 1 and the development receiving strong support from the local authorities, civil construction commenced in February this year (2025). In addition, the developer is investing in upgrades to surrounding infrastructure, including widened roads and upgrading the Durban North potable water reservoir. Public-beach access will be retained with new ablution and new public parking facilities.

Brought to market by Beachwood Investments, Beachwood Coastal Estate has been conceived as a green, low-impact estate, with over 50% of the site dedicated to open space. This includes rehabilitated dune forests, mangroves, wetlands, and massive landscaped areas to be used for relaxation.

Environmental restoration initiatives encompass the rehabilitation of dune forests that protect the sand dunes, the planting of indigenous woody tree species to protect the milkwoods from the harsh sea environment, mangrove protection by filtering the stormwater discharged off the M4 freeway to eliminate tyre, oil and fuel deposits, and the preservation of habitats for 17 bird species.

Significant investment is also being made in a new stormwater management system to overcome the flooding of the southern precinct of the property especially during torrential rains. Designed with sustainability and architectural sensitivity at its core, the estate will include its own 1-million-litre filtered water reservoir. There will be three separate entrances for ease of ingress and egress.

Exclusive lifestyle enclave

Andrew Golding, chief executive of the Pam Golding Property group, exclusive marketers of the freehold stands and sectional-title residences at Beachwood Coastal Estate notes: “Upmarket Durban North remains one of KwaZulu-Natal’s most sought-after residential suburbs, offering a leafy and appealing, centrally located environment just 20 minutes from King Shaka International Airport.

“With a limited supply of large-scale, secure lifestyle estates, there is currently no comparable development in the area that combines direct beach access with a golf course. The location appeals strongly to affluent families, professionals, retirees, and lifestyle-focused buyers seeking secure, modern coastal living close to the amenities of Durban, uMhlanga and La Lucia.

“Secure coastal estates have historically shown strong resale values, robust rental demand, and sustained capital growth. With an emphasis on quality and architectural design sensitive to its environment, Beachwood Coastal Estate is also expected to enhance surrounding property values, increase security in the neighbourhood and contribute to the long-term desirability of the area.”

Source: Supplied.

High-end property mix

Phase 1 of the development will comprise 52 freestanding plots and 37 drive-up three- and four-bedroom apartments, duplex villas, and forest duplexes. Future phases will expand the estate, while maintaining a limited number of units to ensure exclusivity and environmental integrity.

Vacant plots: (691m-1 728m²): are priced between R6.1m and R20.675m

Apartments (245–365m²): range from R10.575m to R16.075m

Duplex villas and forest duplexes (435–511m²): are priced from R18.675m to R25.15m.

All prices include Vat and are transfer duty-free. Each home includes garages and parking bays, with selected units offering store rooms, utility spaces, yards, and staff quarters. All residences are inverter and smart-home ready, with connection points provided.

Source: Supplied.

Lifestyle & facilities

Says Carol Reynolds, an area principal for Pam Golding Properties: Durban Coastal: “The development will feature a 9-hole signature golf course designed by Novo Landscape and Golf Course Architects, along with a golf clubhouse incorporating simulation suites.

"Additional amenities include a wellness centre, spa, gym, clubhouse, indoor pools, pool house, padel and pickleball courts, restaurant and snack bar, co-working spaces, jogging and cycling paths, as well as direct access to the beach via security gates.

“Security features include three gatehouses with 24/7 manned security; biometric access control; barrier and electric fencing; cameras linked to guardhouses and dedicated estate patrols.”

Adds Gareth Bailey, who is also an area principal for Pam Golding Properties: Durban Coastal: “Interest in this premier coastal estate is running high, even before the official launch. Demand has already been strong from Durban and Durban North families, as well as upcountry buyers seeking leisure or retirement homes or a Durban business base, given the estate’s proximity to the airport.

"Conveniently, La Lucia Mall lies just 5km away, Gateway Theatre of Shopping is 7km, while leading schools in the vicinity include Chelsea Preparatory, Reddam House Umhlanga, Crawford International La Lucia, Danville Park Girls’ High, Northwood Boys’ High, Northlands Girls’ High, Our Lady of Fatima, and Umhlanga College.

“For buy-to-let investors, the estate requires a minimum rental period of 90 days, with no Airbnb or short-term letting permitted, ensuring a stable and upmarket residential environment.”

Buyers may select from five accredited architects on the Architects’ Panel or appoint their own professionals, subject to compliance with strict estate design guidelines and protocols.

With civil construction already underway, the first vacant plot transfers are anticipated in Q3–Q4 2026 and Phase 1 apartment construction completion is expected by Q4 2027.