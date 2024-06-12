Don't miss Swingin' Las Vegas at Teatro Montecasino, 12-21 July 2024

From the producers that brought you Swingle Bells - don’t miss Swingin' Las Vegas - live on stage at The Teatro, Montecasino for eight shows only - from 12-21 July 2024.

Be captivated by the music of Elvis, Frank Sinatra, The Rat Pack & Shirley Bassey to modern-day stars Michael Buble, Robbie Williams, Amy Winehouse, Adele and many more.

The 18-piece Johannesburg Big Band, conducted by Adam Howard, will take you on a musical journey through the life and times of Las Vegas over the last few decades, featuring home-grown stars Craig Urbani, Corlea, Timothy Moloi and Harry Sideropoulos.

Relive the thrill of Las Vegas and tap your feet to the music of the stars who make Vegas... Vegas!

Swingin' Las Vegas - Vegas through the years.

Book now at Webtickets

https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/event.aspx?itemid=1547793089

Producers Adam and Belinda Howard state excitedly - “We are thrilled that we’re back on stage at The Teatro, Montecasino – which is becoming more like home after the success of Swingle Bells this past Christmas. The team is in the final production stages to ensure Swingin’ Las Vegas will be a night to remember as we take the audiences on a swingin’ musical journey through the life and times of Las Vegas!”

Swingin’ Las Vegas will be on stage at The Teatro, Montecasino for eight performances only, spanning two weekends in July; from 12-21 July 2024. Performances are Fridays at 19h30, Saturdays at 14h00 & 19h30, Sundays at 14h00.

Week 1

Friday 12 July at 19h30

Saturday 13 July at 14h00 & 19h30

Sunday 14 July at 14h00

Week 2

Friday 19 July at 19h30

Saturday 20 July at 14h00 & 19h30

Sunday 21 July at 14h00

Tickets range from R240–R390, and bookings are at Webtickets or at Pick ‘n Pay outlets. Discounts for groups of 10 or more, senior citizens, scholars and students apply.

There's good news!

There is an Early Bird Discount for bookings made on or before 14 June 2024 (Get the top tier R390 tickets for just R340!) Available online at Webtickets.

https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/event.aspx?itemid=1547793089

Swingin’ Las Vegas is brought to you by Howard Events in association with The CoLab Network.

Collett Dawson of The CoLab Network concludes; “I’m overjoyed to be joining forces with Howard Events once again as associate producer on Swingin’ Las Vegas. Both companies are committed to producing the very best in live musical entertainment, giving audiences a musical experience like no other and I can’t wait for Joburg audiences to experience our next show!”

Head to The Teatro, Montecasino in July where Swingin’ Las Vegas will ensure to chase away the winter blues for an hour or two!