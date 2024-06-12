Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

PendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Heineken BeveragesPrimedia BroadcastingOgilvy South AfricaRogerwilcoIMC ConferencePublicis Groupe AfricaAFDAAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingRed Ribbon CommunicationsJoe Publicicandi CQMoonsportBizcommunity.comLGYehBaby Marketing CreativesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Artificial Intelligence Opinion South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

    Elections 2024

    King David Mashabela

    King David Mashabela

    sona.co.za

    Search jobs

    2 critical challenges the market research industry needs to overcome when using AI

    By Dr Nikolai Reynolds
    12 Jun 2024
    12 Jun 2024
    The role of human insight is indispensable when integrating AI into market research, as for AI to significantly enhance data analytics and processing capabilities, it requires the nuanced interpretation only human minds can provide.
    Image supplied. For AI to significantly enhance data analytics and processing capabilities, it requires the nuanced interpretation only human minds can provide says Ipsos global head of product testing Dr Nikolai Reynolds
    Image supplied. For AI to significantly enhance data analytics and processing capabilities, it requires the nuanced interpretation only human minds can provide says Ipsos global head of product testing Dr Nikolai Reynolds

    Artificial Intelligence (AI) hasn’t just transformed our world but is also profoundly affecting market research by revolutionising how companies understand and predict consumer behaviour.

    Embedding AI into core data analytics has allowed us to achieve even greater precision in our data analysis, accelerating product development cycles and providing our clients with insights that are not only faster but significantly more robust and actionable.

    2 critical challenges

    There are two critical challenges that the market research industry needs to overcome when using AI.

    1. AI 'hallucinations’

      2. A critical challenge in the use of AI within market research is overcoming AI 'hallucinations’.

      This phenomenon occurs when AI generates plausible but incorrect or irrelevant data, a common risk when AI operates without sufficient human oversight.

      We mitigate these risks by ensuring our AI systems are fed with extensive, diverse data sets and closely monitored and guided by our skilled analysts. This process helps maintain the authenticity and applicability of the insights we generate, ensuring they are deeply rooted in consumer behaviours and cultural contexts.

      #BizTrends2024: Gordon Hooper - AI's impact on South African market research
      #BizTrends2024: Gordon Hooper - AI's impact on South African market research

        19 Jan 2024

    2. Data authenticity and accuracy

      3. Another key area of concern around the AI revolution is data authenticity and accuracy.

      There is a need to adapt data tools to specific market contexts. The process involves tailoring AI models to interpret local nuances, such as South Africa’s 11 official languages.

      However, it goes beyond simple translation to include idioms, slang and behaviours. This customisation ensures that Ipsos's AI tools accurately capture the authentic sentiments of diverse consumer bases.

      To ensure the integrity and cultural relevance of our insights, we rigorously need to validate the AI's outputs. This dual approach of localisation and validation guarantees that our market insights are both accurate and culturally attuned.

      Potential inaccuracies are overcome by maintaining the traceability of AI-generated data, ensuring transparency and reliability. These adaptations maintain the relevance and reliability of insights across varied global markets.

    What’s clear is that as AI continues to evolve, its integration into market research will transform the industry, enabling faster and more accurate insights into consumer behaviour.

    The future of market research lies in leveraging AI to complement and enhance traditional methods, ensuring that insights are not only rapid but also deeply reflective of diverse consumer realities.

    Read more: market research, Ipsos, artificial intelligence, AI
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Dr Nikolai Reynolds

    Dr Nikolai Reynolds is the Ipsos global head of product testing. He recently visited South Africa and shared groundbreaking insights on using AI to redefine consumer research and product development with clients and agencies.

    Related

    Apple is bringing generative AI to emojis
    ‘AI’ is for Apple Intelligence at WWDC
     1 day
    Jhene Nel is the divisional head of sales at Webfluential. Source: Supplied.
    Navigating AI buzz: enhancing, not replacing human skills in marketing
     1 day
    The Salesforce World Tour attracted over 2,000 attendees.
    Salesforce world tour comes to SA with $5.8bn growth projected
     7 Jun 2024
    Image supplied. Warc's The Future of Digital Commerce 2024 report highlights e-commerce trends
    4 trends with an outsized impact on e-commerce going forward
    7 Jun 2024
    At Computex Taiwan, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger unveils a wall of AI PCs running on Intel technology. During the event in June 2024, Intel unveiled cutting-edge technologies and architectures poised to accelerate the artificial intelligence ecosystem. Source: Intel Corporation
    #Computex2024: Lunar Lake puts Intel back in AI PC race
     6 Jun 2024
    AMD had the opening keynote of Computex 2024 in its home city of Taipei with Dr Lisa Su ushering in the company's new vision for AI computing.
    #Computex2024: AMD and Qualcomm ignite the AI revolution at Intel’s expense
     3 Jun 2024
    Source: © 123rf Google AI is reshaping the digital advertising ecosystem. Why now? asks Geoff Cohen, partner - DY/DX
    Google's generative AI search is another nail in the content coffin
     3 Jun 2024
    Source:
    Wan-Ifra and OpenAI launch accelerator to boost AI adoption in newsrooms
    30 May 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz