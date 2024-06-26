Industries

    Dollar strengthens ahead of key inflation data and EU uncertainty

    Andre CilliersBy Andre Cilliers
    26 Jun 2024
    26 Jun 2024
    The DXY index is up at 105.67 this morning, with the euro trading just above the 1.0700 level, the pound at 1.2685, and the yen at 159.78.
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    The upcoming French elections is keeping the euro under some pressure, while tomorrow is the first of the presidential debates between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

    The major impact on markets is going to come from Friday's US PCE price index number, which will provide further clarity on the inflation position in the US.

    The rand closed on a softer note at R18.23 last night as the uncertainty surrounding the GNU weighs on the currency. The rand opened unchanged this morning as it consolidates in the last few days' 18.00/18.30 range.

    Gold slides before PCE data

    Gold is trading softer at $2,317 this morning as the prospect of higher-for-longer US interest rates and the relatively firm dollar sees demand for the yellow metal fall.

    Platinum and palladium both retreated from Monday's stronger levels, while copper continues to fall on fears of lower Chinese demand.

    The imposition of higher import tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles by the EU and US is raising fears of a renewed trade war between the West and China.

    Oil continues to keep within a very narrow range with traders monitoring developments in the Middle East and the demand outlook. Brent crude is currently at $85.45 and WTI at $81.25.

    About Andre Cilliers

    Andre is the Currency Risk Strategist at TreasuryONE. Andre's career in treasury spans more than 30 years. He has gained his extensive currency risk experience in both the banking and corporate arena. Before joining TreasuryONE, Andre headed up the treasury department for a Tier One German international bank in South Africa.

