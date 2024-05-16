Industries

    DFFE and DPWI preferential access for small scale fisheries MOA

    16 May 2024
    16 May 2024
    The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) and the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) have entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) on the preferential access for small-scale fisheries co-operatives to public works facilities.
    Source: © Global African Network Global African Network The DFFE and DPWI have entered into a MOA on the preferential access for small-scale fisheries co-operatives to public works facilities

    The MOA between the two Departments will cover areas such as:

    • Small fishing harbors
    • Forestry villages
    • Expanded Public Works
    • Government offices and facilities

    “This MOA will enable us to solve a long-standing problem of access for Small Scale Fishers to public works facilities in small harbours,” says the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Barbara Creecy.

    “This will include facilitating small-scale co-operatives to enter into longer-term leases of up to 10 years for public works buildings.”
    She was speaking during an imbizo hosted in Diazville in Saldanha Bay

    The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Sihle Zikalala indicated that “this preferential access will enable co-operatives to invest in developing freezing, storage and processing facilities in small harbours.”

    The MOA and related implementation plans are expected to be completed in the second quarter of the financial year.

    At least 12 fishing companies are taking the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) minister to court over the commercial fishing rights allocation process. Archive photo: Ashraf Hendricks / GroundUp
    Fishing companies take Creecy to court over quotas

      6 Feb 2024

    Small Harbours Repairs and Maintenance Programme

    Earlier in May, the DPWI invested R501m as part of a major refurbishment programme to the 13 proclaimed fishing in the Western Cape small harbours harbours in the Western Cape.

    Zikalala announced the investment during a visit to the Saldanha and Hout Bay Harbour upgrade projects.

    The Small Harbours Repairs and Maintenance Programme is a strategic infrastructure programme spearheaded by the DPWI, aimed at bringing the harbours to a greater level of efficiency to revitalise the local economy and to serve the local fishermen, tenants and surrounding communities.

    The programme has a catalytic effect on local job creation and investment attraction as well as contributing to the removal of sunken vessels, dredging of the harbour basins, repairs to slipways, shore crane replacements, security, civil and electrical infrastructure upgrades.

    The upgrades of the small harbours aim to create an appetite for new investors within the harbours which will reignite the local economies across the coastal areas of South Africa and have a positive spin –offs on job creation.

