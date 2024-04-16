Industries

    #DMShutdown: Daily Maverick - Why we did it

    16 Apr 2024
    Many of you noticed our shutdown on Monday and to more than 1,000 of you who signed up to become Maverick Insiders, THANK YOU! We extend the same heartfelt thanks to the businesses that contacted us with support.
    Source: © Twitter Yesterday 15 April Daily Maverick shut down
    Source: © Twitter Twitter Yesterday 15 April Daily Maverick shut down

    You join a legion of nearly 30,000 Maverick Insiders who have supported us all these years, and who continue to have our back through thick and thin. We can’t do this without you and we appreciate your support.

    To some, it may have seemed over the top to shut Daily Maverick down for a day to convey the depth of the crisis that journalism is facing worldwide.

    By all measures, we are doing better than the great majority of the news media worldwide — our audience is growing, as is the quality, depth and spectrum of our work. But make no mistake. Behind the scenes, this is a daily grind for existence — and survival.

    Read the full article here

    Source: © The Fix Daily Maverick has shut down. For today, 15 April 2024. Styli Charalambous, CEO of the Daily Maverick
    Daily Maverick has shut down

    Daily Maverick  1 day

    Read more: social media, Media freedom, media, newspapers, online media, Daily Maverick
    Source: Daily Maverick

    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

    Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

    Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/

