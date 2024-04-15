Industries

    Samsung regains smartphone crown as global market rebounds

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    15 Apr 2024
    Samsung reclaimed the title of the world's leading smartphone vendor in the first quarter of 2024, dethroning Apple after a quarter of strong sales, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC). Global smartphone shipments grew 7.8% year-over-year to 289.4m units in Q1, marking a third consecutive quarter of growth despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges.
    Samsung sales were bolstered by the S24 series launch

    This positive trend indicates the industry might be on the path to recovery. However, Samsung and Apple face a growing threat from resurgent Chinese brands.

    "While IDC expects these two companies to maintain their dominance in the premium segment, the resurgence of Huawei in China, along with significant gains from Xiaomi, Transsion, OPPO/OnePlus, and Vivo, will likely force both OEMs to seek new avenues for expansion and diversification," said Ryan Reith, group vice president with IDC's Worldwide Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers.

    iPhone 12 Mini is limited to 12W charging on MagSafe, but unclear if it is the same for Qi2. Source: Lindsey Schutters
    iPhone 12 gains Qi2 charging after update, Android devices still missing new feature

      2 Apr 2024

    Shifting Market Landscape

    The smartphone market emerging from the pandemic presents a changed landscape. Consumers are opting for more expensive devices and holding onto them for longer, pushing up average selling prices. This trend benefits major players while squeezing margins for smaller brands.

    "Xiaomi is making a strong comeback after suffering significant declines over the past two years, while Transsion is establishing itself as a stable presence in the Top 5 with aggressive growth in international markets," noted Nabila Popal, research director with IDC's Worldwide Tracker team.

    Top 5 Smartphone Vendors (Q1 2024)


    Company

    Shipments (millions)

    Market Share

    Year-Over-Year Change

    Samsung

    60.1

    20.8%

    -0.7%

    Apple

    50.1

    17.3%

    -9.6%

    Xiaomi

    40.8

    14.1%

    33.8%

    Transsion

    28.5

    9.9%

    84.9%

    OPPO

    25.2

    8.7%

    -8.5%

    Source: IDC Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, April 15, 2024

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity

