    Curve Gear launches a ‘Hoodie for Life’, backed by a lifetime guarantee

    South African menswear and workwear brand, has unveiled its latest product: ‘Hoodie for Life’; reportedly the first hoodie in South Africa to be backed by a lifetime guarantee.
    9 Jun 2025
    Image supplied
    Curve Gear’s ‘Hoodie for Life’ isn’t just another hoodie, it’s a statement against throwaway culture and for a more intentional way of dressing.

    Designed with premium heavyweight fleece, reinforced stitching, and a tailored, engineered fit, the Hoodie For Life is made to move, work, and last as long as you do. Whether you're in the workshop or out on a weekend drive, it adapts to your lifestyle without compromising on comfort or style.

    But the standout feature? A lifetime guarantee. If it fails, Curve Gear will repair it, free of charge; no questions asked.

    Image supplied
    “At Curve Gear, we believe that the best things in life are built to last. This hoodie isn’t just stitched, it’s engineered. It’s our promise of quality in an age of quantity,” says Jaco Buitendag, founder and MD at Curve Gear.

