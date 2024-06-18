Cradle hotel announces major enhancements and new offerings

Cradle Boutique Hotel, located within South Africa's Greater Cradle Nature Reserve, recently completed renovations. The upgrades include a refurbished restaurant in the main building, improvements to individual rooms, the opening of a new spa (Inyala Spa), and the introduction of the Riverhorse Lodge. This signifies an investment in enhancing the guest experience at the nature reserve.

The revamped restaurant and upgraded hotel rooms reimagine Cradle Boutique Hotel’s signature bush-inspired ambience, seamlessly blending with the natural surroundings to create a serene and inviting atmosphere.

Expanding its wellness offerings, Cradle Boutique Hotel introduces the Inyala Spa. Complementing the hotel’s focus on environmental sustainability, Inyala Spa offers a range of eco-friendly treatments designed to rejuvenate both body and mind.

The Pavilion, a stand-alone facility situated within the Greater Cradle Nature Reserve, offers a versatile venue space ideal for various events, from weddings and conferences to festivals and brand launches.

Adjacent to the Motsetse stream, The Glade provides a picturesque setting for intimate picnics and enhancing wedding ceremonies.

The Greater Cradle Nature Reserve has also unveiled its latest property addition, Riverhorse Lodge. Serving as the sister lodge to Cradle Boutique Hotel, it introduces a new dimension of luxury lodging in line with the hotel’s signature luxury-in-the-bush style.

Tailored for larger groups of up to 10 guests, this lodge offers an exclusive and customisable experience, marking a unique offering for guests seeking a collective retreat amidst the beauty of nature.

Commitment to heritage and sustainability

"When guests stay at the Cradle Boutique Hotel, they not only experience the comfort and luxury of its eco-friendly rooms but also become custodians of the origins of man.

"From serene solo retreats, romantic getaways, group excursions, elegant wedding venues, professional conference settings, to picturesque outdoor event spaces, the Cradle Boutique Hotel provides a premier destination delivering unparalleled luxury while maintaining its commitment to sustainability," the hotel said in a statement.

All profits from the hotel and its restaurant are directed towards supporting projects run through The Cradle Foundation.