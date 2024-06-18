RwandAir says Qatar Airways close to acquiring stake

For the past five years, Qatar and Rwanda have been working on a deal which would give the Gulf nation's airline a 49% stake of RwandAir for an undisclosed sum, the FT report added.
Qatar Airways declined to comment while RwandAir did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Earlier this year, Qatar Airways CEO Badr Mohammed Al Meer said that Qatar Airways will soon announce an investment in an airline in southern Africa.
Qatar Airways in 2019 took a 60% stake in a new $1.3 billion international airport being built in Rwanda and has code share agreements with several airlines in Africa including RwandAir.
