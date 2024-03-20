Contested Expropriation Bill closer to becoming law, but don’t hold your breath

If it runs out of time, the option of reconvening the National Assembly remains, even if MPs are on the elections campaign trail, particularly if a fully virtual sitting had to be called. Once the House approves, the Expropriation Bill goes straight to the presidential in-tray.
But politically it’s an awkward pickle. If the National Assembly fails to finalise the Expropriation Bill, it lapses come the 29 May elections. It would be up to the post-poll incoming MPs to revive the legislation and finalise it.
