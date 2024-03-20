Industries

Land Policy, Reform & Restitution News South Africa

    Contested Expropriation Bill closer to becoming law, but don't hold your breath

    20 Mar 2024
    20 Mar 2024
    Time is against the National Assembly to properly process the largely technical changes the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) made to the Expropriation Bill and then to bring the legislation for a vote. Only five working days remain on the parliamentary calendar before the House rises on 28 March ahead of the elections.
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    If it runs out of time, the option of reconvening the National Assembly remains, even if MPs are on the elections campaign trail, particularly if a fully virtual sitting had to be called. Once the House approves, the Expropriation Bill goes straight to the presidential in-tray.

    But politically it’s an awkward pickle. If the National Assembly fails to finalise the Expropriation Bill, it lapses come the 29 May elections. It would be up to the post-poll incoming MPs to revive the legislation and finalise it.

    Read the full article by Marianne Merten at Daily Maverick.

