Elon Musk and Cyril Ramaphosa clash over SA's new land policy

President Cyril Ramaphosa has faced criticism following his recent discussions with tech mogul Elon Musk, particularly regarding South Africa's land-reform policies. The conversation, which took place on Tuesday, 4 February 2025, was aimed at countering misinformation circulating about the country's approach to land redistribution.

Source: REUTERS. Johanna Geron.

This follows the signing in of the Expropriation Bill last month which allows the SA State to expropriate land for public use with no compensation in certain circumstances, a move that has prompted US President Donald Trump to announce plans to suspend funding to South Africa, pending an investigation.

Trump cited allegations of land "confiscation" and mistreatment of "certain classes of people", and on Monday posted on X accusing South Africa of having "openly racist ownership laws", suggesting white people were the victims.

Land reform clarified

During Ramaphosa's discussion with Musk this week, the president emphasised South Africa's commitment to justice, fairness, and equality, as enshrined in the nation's constitution.

He reiterated that the government's land-reform policies are designed to rectify historical injustices and promote equitable land distribution, and do not involve arbitrary confiscation.

“The recently adopted Expropriation Act is not a confiscation instrument, but a constitutionally mandated legal process that ensures public access to land in an equitable and just manner as guided by the constitution,” Ramaphosa said.

“South Africa, like the United States of America and other countries, has always had expropriation laws that balance the need for public usage of land and the protection of rights of property owners.”

Legal battle looms

Meanwhile, Afriforum has set its intention to take the SA government to court over the Land Expropriation Act, as have the DA. Action SA is considering it. Legal challenges could involve contesting the constitutionality of the Expropriation Bill, and focusing on the interpretation of Section 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees property rights and requires compensation for expropriation.

The forum has called on SA's Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson, to refuse to countersign and implement the proclamation of the Expropriation Bill.

Machpherson has since vowed to protect SA's private property rights: "There will be no expropriation of private property without compensation on my watch.

"The guarantee of property rights under Section 25 of the Constitution is not up for debate and is non-negotiable."

The Expropriation Bill officially replaces the apartheid-era Expropriation Act of 1975.