    The harsh mathematics of land reform in SA

    By Tim Cohen
    11 Feb 2025
    US President Donald Trump’s executive order on Friday offering to resettle Afrikaner “refugees escaping government-sponsored race-based discrimination” invites the question: Is there a violin small enough? White South Africans are roughly 20 times richer than black South Africans, on average, which in a way explains why AfriForum’s response to Trump was, “Thanks, but no thanks”.
    Source: Pexels

    Trump’s offer has, I suspect, a lot more to do with US domestic politics than a real desire to import Afrikaners, and that is visible in the last paragraph of the executive order, which says: “This order is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.”

    Okay, so no promises then, even though apparently thousands are inquiring about the offer.

    Read the full article on Daily Maverick here.

    Read more: land reform, Expropriation Bill
