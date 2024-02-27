Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Materials & Equipment News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Khaya Sithole on finding your ideal political party leading to the elections May 2024

Khaya Sithole on finding your ideal political party leading to the elections May 2024

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Combining AI and IoT can make structures safer

    27 Feb 2024
    27 Feb 2024
    South Africa’s infrastructure safety has seen a new development with the introduction of an Internet of Things (IoT) platform. Structural health monitoring (SHM) specialists like Move Solutions are adding IoT platforms to their range of structural monitoring solutions to help improve industry safety at scale.
    AI is proving useful in construction when tied to IoT systems.
    AI is proving useful in construction when tied to IoT systems.

    Platforms like MyMove use artificial intelligence (AI) to simplify complex data, aiming to predict potential structural issues before they become critical. It also employs machine learning to detect minor changes or irregularities in structures.

    “This technology will enhance the safety and durability of structures, as well as reduce maintenance costs by addressing problems in the first stages,” says Ambra Scotolati, marketing strategist for Move Solutions.

    “It also allows for an understanding of the reasons behind certain issues and the immediate detection of anomalies for timely decision-making.”

    Nvidia posts record earnings in data centre, gaming, and extends AI lead
    Nvidia posts record earnings in data centre, gaming, and extends AI lead

      22 Feb 2024

    However, it’s important to note that current technologies may not be as accurate in identifying these anomalies that could become critical.

    “Real-time insights and anomaly detection have been a challenge that the broader building and construction industry in South Africa has faced,” says Elton Murison, director at Tandm, the local distributor for Move Solutions.

    “The integration of AI in structural health monitoring is a paradigm shift in how we approach the longevity and safety of infrastructure.”

    Real-time data monitoring

    Real-time function could potentially replace the time-consuming, costly, and sometimes inadequate manual and periodic inspections that the industry currently relies on.

    Scotolati points out that traditional structural monitoring methods, which involve on-site inspections without high-quality technology, often fail to provide timely insights crucial for preventive action.

    The advent of AI and IoT technologies could offer a level of precision previously unattainable.

    With the information gleaned from historical data, AI algorithms can distinguish between normal fluctuations and genuine structural anomalies.

    “Reducing the rate of false positives ensures that alerts are meaningful and actionable. This level of accuracy will enable industries where structural integrity is key to prevent catastrophic failures and enhance public safety,” says Scotolati.

    These include but are not limited to structures such as bridges, railways and high-rise buildings.

    NextOptions

    Related

    Bruno Zhang unveils the Global Leap Program by Cloud Native Elite Club (CNEC). Source: Supplied
    #MWC2024: Huawei Cloud expands globally, eyes growing AI market
     5 hours
    Source: © 123rf The IAB South Africa is expanding its research advisory groups to include three new committees as it calls on the industry to nominate their peers for seats on eight of its research advisory groups
    IAB SA announces three new committees, calls for nominations to eight committees
    1 day
    Source: © Scaliger 123rf &quot;AI will be fundamental for our business and we are embracing the opportunities that it presents, putting it at the heart of our operations and our work for clients,&quot; says Mark Read, CEO WPP.
    AI fundamental to WPP business, says WPP CEO, Mark Read
    22 Feb 2024
    #BizTrends: Kate Wolters - 3 trends that will impact B2B marketing in 2024
    #BizTrends: Kate Wolters - 3 trends that will impact B2B marketing in 2024
     22 Feb 2024
    Nvidia posts record earnings in data centre, gaming, and extends AI lead
    Nvidia posts record earnings in data centre, gaming, and extends AI lead
     22 Feb 2024
    Human-machine interaction is ready for AI disruption.
    AI can bridge gap in human-machine interaction
    19 Feb 2024
    Source: Supplied. Viebeg's chief executive officer, Tobias Reiter and chief commercial officer Alex Musyoka.
    How one African health tech firm is expanding access to affordable health care in Africa
    12 Feb 2024
    Source: © Careers Publicis Groupe in Paris, France. Publicis is putting AI at its core to become the industry’s first intelligent system
    Publicis Groupe's €300m investment plan for AI transformation
    9 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz