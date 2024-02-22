Industries

Cloud News South Africa

Nvidia scores big in data centre, gaming, and extends AI lead

Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
22 Feb 2024
22 Feb 2024
Nvidia continued its impressive trajectory, showcasing robust progress across its core segments and unveiling groundbreaking technologies that fuel the company's future growth. “Accelerated computing and generative AI have hit the tipping point. Demand is surging worldwide across companies, industries and nations,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, in a press statement.
A cornerstone of the impressive full year results is Nividia’s data centre business that recorded a 27% quarter-over-quarter and a staggering 409% year-over-year surge to $18.4bn in Q4 revenue.

This translates to a full-year figure of $47.5bn, representing a 217% increase.

The company's leadership in this space is further solidified by landmark partnerships. Collaborations with Google saw optimisations across Nvidia's platforms for Gemma – Google's AI language model which has now been opened up to developers – while an expanded strategic partnership with AWS brought DGX Cloud to the platform.

Google renamed Bard, gets into its Gemini era
Google renames Bard, goes all in on Gemini with new subscription plan

  8 Feb 2024

“Our Data Center platform is powered by increasingly diverse drivers — demand for data processing, training and inference from large cloud-service providers and GPU-specialised ones, as well as from enterprise software and consumer internet companies,” Huang explained.

Nvidia’s other strategic partnerships across various industries is accelerating AI research with a key deal with Cisco helping to simplify secure AI infrastructure deployment and management for enterprises.

Gaming remains strong, automotive grows

“Nvidia RTX, introduced less than six years ago, is now a massive PC platform for generative AI, enjoyed by 100 million gamers and creators,” said Huang.

“The year ahead will bring major new product cycles with exceptional innovations to help propel our industry forward. Come join us at next month’s GTC, where we and our rich ecosystem will reveal the exciting future ahead.”

The chipmaker introduced generative AI capabilities for its installed base of over 100 million RTX AI PCs. This includes Tensor-RT LLM for accelerated large language model inference and Chat with RTX, a tech demo allowing users to personalize chatbots with their own content.

Vertical industries — led by auto, financial services and healthcare — are now at a multibillion-dollar level

This capability also allows game developers to add advanced AI to their games, making them more engaging. This is shown by the fact that 500 games and apps are now using Nvidia’s AI, ray tracing, and other technologies.

Expanded adoption of the Nvidia DRIVE platform has seen automotive revenue grow by 21% to $281m in the last quarter with Asian manufacturers Great Wall Motors, ZEEKR, Xiaomi, and Li Auto choosing to use it for their automated driving systems and car computers.

Nvidia expects to continue this performance through the next fiscal with expected revenues of approximately $24bn projected for the first quarter.

About Lindsey Schutters

Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity

