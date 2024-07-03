Cognitive and sleep supplements boost South Africa’s supplements market

Globally and locally, the Supplements market is being energised by a rising demand for products that improve cognitive and sleep functioning, as consumers increasingly focus on enhancing cognitive and mental well-being. As a result, there has been an influx of innovative Supplement products offering a variety of cognitive benefits, which include both enhancing and boosting performance, as well as consumer mental health, in terms of relieving anxiety, stress and improving sleep, amongst other benefits.

Insight Survey’s latest South African Supplements Industry Landscape Report 2024 carefully uncovers the global and local supplements market, based on the latest intelligence and research. It describes the latest global and local market trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges, to present an objective insight into the South African Supplements market environment and its future.

Globally, the dietary supplements market was estimated to be worth approximately $156.0bn in 2023. Furthermore, as per the graph below, the global dietary supplements market value is forecast to increase by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%, to reach approximately $306.0bn by 2033.

The South African dietary supplements market continued to achieve strong growth of 7.8% year-on-year, at current prices, between 2022 and 2023. Going forward, the market is expected to continue to experience good growth, with an expected CAGR of 7.9% for the 2024 to 2028 forecast period.

The current and expected growth of the global and local supplements market can, in part, be attributed to the introduction of innovative products designed to cater to increased consumer demand for supplement products that enhance cognitive performance and sleep. These products are formulated using ingredients specifically aimed at consumers seeking these benefits.

As an illustration of new sleep products globally, private-label supplements developer, PharmaLinea, launched its, ‘>Your< Good Night Acute Sticks’ designed to promote sleep and health, which is made up of a unique, patented mixture of ingredients that includes melatonin, magnesium, and vitamin B6, amongst others. Additionally, the global Supplements brand, GNC, announced the launch of its GNC Preventive Nutrition® Sleep Support product, formulated to promote quality sleep, as well as assist consumers in feeling refreshed and rested, without the use of melatonin.

In terms of cognition, Texas-based Onnit Supplements recently partnered with Specnova to acquire its exclusive proprietary blend of ashwagandha, NooGandha. This collaboration will result in the introduction of Onnit's Alpha BRAIN pre-workout formula, infused with NooGandha, specifically designed to enhance cognitive functions, memory, mental speed, mental agility, maintain balanced cortisol levels, and improve focus.

The proliferation of cognitive and sleep Supplements is also boosting the local market, with the launch of a variety of products aimed at meeting demand for boosted cognitive performance. For example, Vital Health Foods recently released a new range of adult gummies, including the Vital Energy & Focus Adult Gummies, which support the nervous system and psychological function. This product contains l-theanine, an amino acid that relaxes the mind while maintaining mental alertness, as well as magnesium, which supports healthy neurotransmitter activity in the brain.

Lion’s Mane, a superfood rich in beneficial plant compounds that can lead to the growth of new brain cells, reduce depression and anxiety, and support the gut, heart, and immune system, is also proving to be a popular brain-boosting Supplement ingredient. With this, Wabi Sabi recently launched a new range of Lion's Mane Mushroom Supplements that can help improve brain function.

In addition, Wellness Tree South Africa introduced its New Leaf Supplements brand, including the New Leaf Lions Mane 2000mg Supplement, containing Lion's Mane Extract and Anti-Caking Agent (Magnesium Stearate). Moreover, Wellness Warehouse has also introduced a comprehensive range of natural health Supplements, including the Wellness Acetyl L-Carnitine 550mg. This non-essential amino acid, bound to hydrochloric acid, was indicated to help support and maintain healthy brain function.

