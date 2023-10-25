Industries

Cisco appoints new vice president for MEA, Romania, and CIS

9 May 2024
9 May 2024
Cisco has appointed David Meads as vice president for the Middle East, Africa, Romania, and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). Meads will succeed Reem Asaad, who has led Cisco’s business in the region for over four years.
David Meads, Cisco vice president for the Middle East, Africa, Romania, and the Commonwealth of Independent States
David Meads, Cisco vice president for the Middle East, Africa, Romania, and the Commonwealth of Independent States

In his new role, Meads will oversee Cisco’s strategy and commercial operations, focusing on enabling customers and partners to fully leverage digital technologies for economic growth and societal benefit.

He will continue to serve as chief executive of Cisco in the UK and Ireland until the end of the fiscal year in July 2024.

Meads brings to the role three decades of experience across various business functions and geographies, including the Middle East and Africa, and deep industry and technology expertise.

Return to Africa

Oliver Tuszik, president of Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) at Cisco, welcomed Meads back to the region.

“David is a seasoned leader with a proven track record of driving business growth, developing high-performing teams, and leading technology initiatives that have a significant impact on nations and industries,” said Tuszik.

“His strategic vision and deep understanding of customers’ and partners’ needs will be instrumental in guiding Cisco’s next phase of growth and supporting the region’s digital advancement.”

Source: © 123rf Norah Sehunoe, executive head, Human Resource at Santam looks at the key skills leaders and managers need in the new 'world of work
New world of work calls for leaders to have soft skills and bounce-ability

  27 Oct 2023

Meads expressed his excitement about the opportunity to drive Cisco’s business in this vibrant and diverse region.

“The region holds tremendous potential, and with our incredible teams and unmatched ecosystem of partners, we are well-positioned to empower our customers and contribute to the acceleration of national digital agendas,” he said.

Long history with Cisco

Meads began his career with Cisco in 1996 and has held various leadership positions, including Chief Executive of Cisco UK & Ireland since 2019.

As VP of Cisco’s EMEA partner organisation, he developed strategic initiatives to manage and support partners who represent the company’s primary route to market.

Meads also spent 10 years in the Middle East and Africa, leading Cisco’s business in the region, and previously in Africa and South Africa, where he was instrumental in partnering with governments and businesses to build the technology skills and ecosystems that drive economic growth.

