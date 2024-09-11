Case study: Essenwood - elevated care through staffing partnership

Essenwood residential home, a sanctuary for senior women in Durban since the 1850s, faced increasing challenges in managing HR for a growing number of caregivers, which diverted time and resources from essential resident care.

To address this, Essenwood partnered with Allmed, a specialist in medical personnel solutions, to streamline HR processes. This partnership enabled the home to refocus on ensuring that residents' needs remained the primary focus.

A long history of caring

Founded by the Durban Benevolent Society to provide care for elderly women, it initially resided on Victoria Street and in 1921, the home relocated to its current location on Essenwood Road, a larger and more suitable site.

The Greenacre family played a pivotal role in this development, with Walter Greenacre donating the land and a bequest from his father, Sir Benjamin Greenacre, facilitating the construction.

Over the years, Essenwood has continuously evolved to meet the needs of its residents. It acquired autonomy in 1950 and established a dedicated assisted living wing in 1970.

Most recently, in 2015, the home underwent extensive renovations to ensure it remained a safe and comfortable haven for its residents. Currently, Essenwood is home to 85 residents, with the capacity to care for 110.

The challenge of HR burdens stifling quality care

Essenwood, like many care facilities, struggled with the time-consuming tasks of HR management.

Nursing services manager, Colleen Dempers, found herself spending a considerable amount of time on tasks like rostering, replacements for absent staff, and disciplinary issues. This detracted from the home’s primary focus – ensuring the wellbeing and individual care of residents.

“We found that we were spending so much time on HR issues that it became a huge distraction," Dempers explains. “It detracted us from additional time on HR issues that could be better spent on quality of care. This is what led us to Allmed for a solution.”

A partnership for success

Building on its established trust with Allmed, a partnership that began in 2016, Essenwood residential home made a strategic move to elevate resident care.

Allmed was already providing relief support for registered nurses and enrolled nurses, offering a flexible solution for fluctuating staffing needs. The governing board made the tactical decision to entrust Allmed with its entire caregiving staff, ensuring continuity and quality.

“Our core function is resident care,” clarifies Chad Saus, Essenwood residential home’s general manager. “We need to provide individual attention, activities, and a stimulating environment. By outsourcing HR, IR and payroll for 56 caregivers, along with the flexibility of additional resources when needed, Allmed frees us to focus on what truly matters – our residents."

Streamlining operations for quality care

Reduced HR burden: Allmed has taken over recruitment, payroll, and disciplinary processes for caregivers, freeing up Essenwood's staff to focus on resident care and quality of service.

Allmed has taken over recruitment, payroll, and disciplinary processes for caregivers, freeing up Essenwood's staff to focus on resident care and quality of service. Enhanced responsiveness: Allmed provides prompt and efficient support, addressing Essenwood's concerns quickly and professionally. Whether it is staffing issues, training needs, or resident-care challenges, Allmed offers round-the-clock support, solutions, and a “can-do” attitude.

Allmed provides prompt and efficient support, addressing Essenwood's concerns quickly and professionally. Whether it is staffing issues, training needs, or resident-care challenges, Allmed offers round-the-clock support, solutions, and a “can-do” attitude. Improved caregiver fit: Allmed understands Essenwood's care philosophy and resident needs. The caregivers placed by Allmed at Essenwood have integrated seamlessly into the environment, providing the high-quality care residents deserve.

Allmed understands Essenwood's care philosophy and resident needs. The caregivers placed by Allmed at Essenwood have integrated seamlessly into the environment, providing the high-quality care residents deserve. Leadership that listens: Essenwood values Allmed's commitment to open communication. Any concerns raised by Essenwood are addressed promptly and collaboratively.

The partnership with Allmed has yielded multiple benefits for Essenwood:

Residents feel the difference

The positive ripple effects of the Essenwood-Allmed partnership are evident in the high standard of care received by residents. With a dedicated and well-matched caregiving staff, Essenwood can cater to individual needs and provide a more enriching environment for its residents.

A model partnership for senior care

The Essenwood Residential Home exemplifies the success achievable through a well-structured healthcare staffing partnership.

By outsourcing HR and leveraging a qualified care staffing agency, Essenwood has demonstrably improved the quality of care for its residents. This model can serve as an inspiration for senior-care facilities seeking to elevate their services and prioritise resident wellbeing.