Calling all short filmmakers: Showcase your creativity at the Fame Shorts Film Festival

Are you a short filmmaker ready to share your creative vision with the world? Look no further than the Fame Shorts Film Festival, where your hard work and talent will take centre stage. This is your chance to be part of an incredible opportunity to showcase your film alongside the most innovative and dynamic independent filmmakers from across Africa and its diaspora.

The Fame Shorts Film Festival celebrates the diverse narratives of Africa and its diaspora through short films that delve into themes like cultural heritage, modern life, diasporic identity, historical events, and pressing social-political issues. It showcases personal stories, biographies, artistic creativity, and tales of innovation, highlighting the intersectionality within African societies. The festival is a platform for films that address environmental concerns and the evolving relationship between Africans and their land, offering a window into the continent’s multifaceted experiences and perspectives in a rich tapestry of storytelling.

In 2024, Fame Shorts Film Festival will be launching five awards categories to celebrate outstanding films:

Best Documentary Short Film



Best Narrative Short Film



Best Student Short Film



Best Animated Short Film



Best LGBTQI+ Short Film

The festival stands as a beacon for independent cinema, focusing on uncovering and nurturing the finest independent filmmakers from Africa and its diaspora. The Fame Shorts Film Festival welcomes submissions that are entirely rooted in African origins, celebrating the rich and diverse narratives that the continent and its diaspora have to offer.

"We're on the lookout for fresh voices and bold storytelling," said Martin Hiller, portfolio director for Fame Week Africa, "The Fame Shorts Film Festival is a celebration of creativity and innovation in short filmmaking, and we can't wait to see what filmmakers from all backgrounds bring to the table."

In partnership with MIP Africa, the festival offers more than just screenings. From 2 to 4 September 2024, filmmakers will have the opportunity to participate in content sessions, workshops, and masterclasses presented by industry professionals. It's a chance to learn, grow, and connect with like-minded creators.

"We understand the passion and dedication it takes to create a short film," added Hiller. "That's why we're committed to providing a supportive and inclusive environment where filmmakers can thrive and showcase their talent."

Submissions for the festival can be made starting 12 February via FilmFreeway, with a submission fee of R250 per entry.

Important dates and deadlines:

Opening date for submissions: 12 February, 2024



Submissions deadline: 26 April, 2024



Notification date: 18 June, 2024



Fame Shorts Film Festival: 5 to 7 September, 2024

All winners will receive award certificates and laurels, recognising their creative achievements and contributions to the world of short filmmaking.

Don't miss this incredible opportunity to showcase your creative hard work at the Fame Shorts Film Festival. Submit your film today and join us in celebrating the art of short filmmaking!

For more information and to submit your film, visit Fame Shorts Film Festival.

