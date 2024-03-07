Industries

    Brave Group wins Unilever brands Rajah and Knorrox

    Issued by Brave Group
    5 Jun 2024
    5 Jun 2024
    The Brave Group is delighted to announce its success in winning the highly coveted advertising accounts for Unilever's Rajah and Knorrox brands. This win comes after a competitive pitch process that saw participation from eight of the industry's leading agencies.
    Brave Group wins Unilever brands Rajah and Knorrox

    Musa Kalenga, group CEO of The Brave Group says: "Winning the Rajah and Knorrox accounts is a testament to our team's dedication, creativity, use of advanced technology and strategic vision. Unilever is a world-renowned company with brands that resonate deeply with consumers, and we are honoured to be entrusted with this opportunity. The pitch process was rigorous, and we are proud to have demonstrated that our values align with those of Unilever."

    Kalenga adds: "This victory not only highlights our agency's capabilities but also dedication to delivering exceptional results. Our team poured their hearts into these pitches, and it is incredibly rewarding to see our hard work pay off. We look forward to creating groundbreaking campaigns that will further elevate the Rajah and Knorrox brands in the market."

    Janine Van Rooyen, nutrition business unit director at Unilever Southern Africa, says: "The Brave Group has shown a remarkable understanding of our brand ethos and consumer needs. Their innovative approach and creative excellence stood out during the pitch process. We are excited to see how they will elevate the Rajah and Knorrox brands and connect with our audience on a deeper level."

    Chief creative officer of The Brave Group, Thibedi Meso, emphasises the importance of shared values in this collaboration. "At The Brave Group, we believe in creating work that not only drives business results but also reflects our commitment to societal impact and shared values. This win is significant for us, as it underscores our ability to deliver innovative and impactful campaigns for iconic brands."

    Meso says: "Our approach is deeply rooted in understanding the consumer and crafting stories that resonate on a personal level. With Rajah and Knorrox, we see an incredible opportunity to connect with audiences through meaningful and engaging content. We're excited to embark on this journey with Unilever and look forward to the creative possibilities ahead."

    Laureen Nonhlanhla Mxoli Unilever’s Africa Digital lead says: "We were thoroughly impressed by The Brave Group's passion, creativity, and strategic insights and it was a standout winning two of the four brands that were out to pitch. Their persuasiveness, scalability, and relevancy scores were the highest of all participating agencies. We look forward to a successful and fruitful collaboration."

    She adds: "The Brave Group's ability to understand our vision and translate it into compelling campaigns was a key factor in our decision. We are confident that this partnership will yield outstanding results and help us achieve our marketing objectives.”

    The Brave Group's win demonstrates its positioning as a shared value agency that aligns its business strategies with social and environmental impact objectives, creating economic value while also addressing societal challenges.

    Brave Group
    A global Integrated advertising agency group with a clear ethos: Great Country, Great Economy, Great Brands, Great People.

