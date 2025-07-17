Retail FMCG
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Jockey South AfricaUniversity of Johannesburg - Marketing ManagementQuickEasy SoftwareNielsenIQInsight SurveyLGKwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition 2025MpactEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Blankets are out, thick socks are on, and heaters are cranked up to full blast!

    Hibernation season has arrived, and Ina Paarman is here to show you there’s a simpler way to do winter.
    Issued by Lume Communications
    17 Jul 2025
    17 Jul 2025
    Blankets are out, thick socks are on, and heaters are cranked up to full blast!

    South Africans don’t just casually deal with winter; we go into full hibernation mode. Out come the heaters, the extra-thick socks, and the layered pyjamas. We stock up, stay in, and settle into a season defined by one goal: staying warm. Of course, heartwarming comfort foods become the highlight of the day! That’s where Ina Paarman comes in.

    Blankets are out, thick socks are on, and heaters are cranked up to full blast!
    Blankets are out, thick socks are on, and heaters are cranked up to full blast!

    The #HiberNation campaign embraces exactly what we all feel when winter hits – the urge to retreat, recharge, and reach for something nourishing, delicious and comforting that makes life at home feel like a cosy hug. Ina Paarman’s convenient, flavour-packed products are designed for this season, helping you create wholesome, hearty meals with minimal fuss and maximum satisfaction.

    Blankets are out, thick socks are on, and heaters are cranked up to full blast!

    Start with soup: for instant gratification, try her Ready To Serve Soups. The Beef & Lentil Soup, rich in collagen, really sticks to the ribs, while the Country Chicken Soup has many health benefits in addition to the delicious flavour of rich, real chicken broth. Prefer to make your own? Use the Paarman Stocks as a base – they are natural and wholesome. Life is too short to make stock from scratch.

    Craving pasta? Ina Paarman’s range of Pasta Sauces brings weeknight meals together in minutes. From the familiar comfort of Tomato & Basil to the indulgence of Four Cheese, all it takes is your choice of pasta and a few pantry staples to serve a treat everyone will love. Think hearty, flavourful, and fuss-free.

    Blankets are out, thick socks are on, and heaters are cranked up to full blast!
    Blankets are out, thick socks are on, and heaters are cranked up to full blast!

    And, for those who want a little spice with their comfort food, Ina’s Cook-In Curry Sauces off er rich, warming flavour without the pressure of shopping for exotic ingredients or of mastering complex techniques. From Butter Chicken to a Durban Curry, these products do the heavy lifting, so you can focus on staying snug.

    Blankets are out, thick socks are on, and heaters are cranked up to full blast!
    Blankets are out, thick socks are on, and heaters are cranked up to full blast!

    This isn’t a season for overcomplicating things. It’s about leaning into the art of staying in. Ina Paarman’s winter range helps South Africans cook with confidence, feed their families with ease, and still have time to pull the blankets up and enjoy the warmth of home.

    Follow the #HiberNation campaign for weekly recipes, smart pantry tips, and home cooking inspiration to help you embrace The Simple Way to Do Winter with Ina Paarman.

    Share your winter moments with us:

    https://www.instagram.com/inapaarmanskitchen

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz