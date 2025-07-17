Blankets are out, thick socks are on, and heaters are cranked up to full blast!

Hibernation season has arrived, and Ina Paarman is here to show you there’s a simpler way to do winter.

South Africans don’t just casually deal with winter; we go into full hibernation mode. Out come the heaters, the extra-thick socks, and the layered pyjamas. We stock up, stay in, and settle into a season defined by one goal: staying warm. Of course, heartwarming comfort foods become the highlight of the day! That’s where Ina Paarman comes in.

The #HiberNation campaign embraces exactly what we all feel when winter hits – the urge to retreat, recharge, and reach for something nourishing, delicious and comforting that makes life at home feel like a cosy hug. Ina Paarman’s convenient, flavour-packed products are designed for this season, helping you create wholesome, hearty meals with minimal fuss and maximum satisfaction.

Start with soup: for instant gratification, try her Ready To Serve Soups. The Beef & Lentil Soup, rich in collagen, really sticks to the ribs, while the Country Chicken Soup has many health benefits in addition to the delicious flavour of rich, real chicken broth. Prefer to make your own? Use the Paarman Stocks as a base – they are natural and wholesome. Life is too short to make stock from scratch.

Craving pasta? Ina Paarman’s range of Pasta Sauces brings weeknight meals together in minutes. From the familiar comfort of Tomato & Basil to the indulgence of Four Cheese, all it takes is your choice of pasta and a few pantry staples to serve a treat everyone will love. Think hearty, flavourful, and fuss-free.

And, for those who want a little spice with their comfort food, Ina’s Cook-In Curry Sauces off er rich, warming flavour without the pressure of shopping for exotic ingredients or of mastering complex techniques. From Butter Chicken to a Durban Curry, these products do the heavy lifting, so you can focus on staying snug.

This isn’t a season for overcomplicating things. It’s about leaning into the art of staying in. Ina Paarman’s winter range helps South Africans cook with confidence, feed their families with ease, and still have time to pull the blankets up and enjoy the warmth of home.

Follow the #HiberNation campaign for weekly recipes, smart pantry tips, and home cooking inspiration to help you embrace The Simple Way to Do Winter with Ina Paarman.

Share your winter moments with us:

