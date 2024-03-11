Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

IP Law News South Africa

#AfricaMonth

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The Weekly Update EP:04 Jan Moganwa debuts to talk MK Party, DA Burns the Flag and More!

The Weekly Update EP:04 Jan Moganwa debuts to talk MK Party, DA Burns the Flag and More!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    BHP’s Anglo American takeover bid: Spotlight on SA’s patent system

    By Gerard Verhoef
    8 May 2024
    8 May 2024
    As South Africa contemplates the vast implications of BHP's proposed takeover of Anglo American, a closer examination of both companies’ patent portfolios is critical, not just for stakeholders but for the broader patent system in the country.
    Image source: Rabia Elif Aksoy –
    Image source: Rabia Elif Aksoy – 123RF.com

    In 2023, nearly 14,000 patents were filed in South Africa, yet less than half were from domestic sources. The relatively low cost of filing belies the deeper issues at play, including strategic utilisation of patents for business leverage. The competitive parity in the number of patents filed by BHP and Anglo since 2001 underscores a strategic alignment in leveraging intellectual property, but the recent buy-out proposition brings these strategies into sharp relief.

    Both companies have showcased robust innovation, particularly in mining support technologies like ventilation and anchoring, critical for modern mining operations and notably valued in regions transitioning away from open-pit mines due to environmental pressures. This highlights not only the ingenuity within South African companies but also the potential underutilisation of local innovations in domestic patent filings.

    If the Anglo American buyout is completed, BHP Group will be a dominant player in critical minerals for the global energy transition.
    BHP eyes global copper dominance with Anglo American buyout

      25 Apr 2024

    Strategic value of patents

    The BHP bid to unbundle Anglo American's South African assets places a spotlight on the strategic value of patents. Patents are not merely legal rights but pivotal assets that can dictate corporate strategies and market dynamics. The public and constitutional recognition of IP in South Africa further complicates BHP's intentions and potential strategies regarding the disposition of these assets.

    Moreover, the defensive utility of patents is a significant aspect of corporate strategy, often aimed at preventing competitors' access to key technologies rather than fostering innovation. This raises questions about the future of BHP’s patents in South Africa if the company reduces its operational footprint. Will these patents be relinquished or leveraged differently?

    This corporate manoeuvre and its implications on patent strategy and valuation illuminate the broader challenges and opportunities facing South Africa’s patent system. It is an opportune moment for policymakers and corporate leaders alike to reassess the strategic value of intellectual property in fostering innovation and economic stability in South Africa.

    Read more: patent, Anglo American, patent applications, patent agreements, BHP
    NextOptions

    About Gerard Verhoef

    Dr Gerard Verhoef is an IP and Tech Transfer Specialist at Barnard Inc.

    Related

    Main transmission station (MTS) for Koruson 1 and Koruson 2 under construction
    EDF is building 1.2GW of renewables across SA
    25 Apr 2024
    If the Anglo American buyout is completed, BHP Group will be a dominant player in critical minerals for the global energy transition.
    BHP eyes global copper dominance with Anglo American buyout
     25 Apr 2024
    Claimants in the Kabwe lead poisoning case will be escalating the ongoing dispute with Anglo American to the SCA
    Claimant lawyers accuse Anglo of ‘shocking indifference’ to Kabwe case
     23 Apr 2024
    Source: Aleksandar Pasaric/Pexels
    Anglo maintains innocence as Kabwe claimants given leave to appeal
     22 Apr 2024
    Anglo American's Shishen facility
    Kumba Iron Ore is acknowledged for responsible mining
    27 Mar 2024
    Glencore board movements announced ahead of the AGM
    Glencore announces board changes
    22 Mar 2024
    Deputy President Paul Mashatile responded to questions from the NCOP
    Government scrambles to fix water, power outages with rapid response plans
    14 Mar 2024
    &quot;Building F1,&quot; towering above Huawei HQ in Bantian, Shenzhen, China.
    Huawei signs patent deals with Vivo and Amazon
     11 Mar 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz