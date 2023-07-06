A’Rise by Heineken unleashes a global musical explosion at SXSW 2024

A’Rise by Heineken® proudly announces a groundbreaking opportunity for three African musical artists to take centre stage at the world-renowned South by Southwest (SXSW) festival. As an advocate for homegrown African talent, A’Rise is committed to propelling these artists onto the global stage, fostering international collaborations, and building a community that transcends borders.

A'Rise: A hub for boundless creativity

For the past two seasons, A'Rise has been the epicentre of creative convergence, providing a platform for producers, DJs, rappers, muralists, fashion designers, visual artists, photographers, and videographers to connect, collaborate, and create. A'Rise by Heineken® is more than an event; it's a community-building initiative that nurtures relationships, creates opportunities, and empowers artists of diverse disciplines.

International showcase for A'Rise family

Building on the success of A'Rise, we are thrilled to announce an international opportunity for musical stars Kooldrink, Kay Faith, and Sun-El Musician to showcase their exceptional talents at SXSW 2024. This marks the first time that three local artists will be featured at the SXSW festival. According to Marcel Swain, Marketing Manager: Premium Beer at Heineken®, "This is a very proud moment for Mzanzi. Following Tyla’s recent Grammy win, are witnessing Afro beats and Amapiano on a global stage. Heineken® is proud to nurture our phenomenal local talent across various passion points, from music to culture and fashion. We are excited to provide a platform for numerous artists. South Africa is certainly taking the world by storm."

A'Rise continues to connect African artists with global artisans, fostering dialogue and igniting collaborations that transcend geographical boundaries. Through the past two seasons A’rise has laid the groundwork by fostering relationships with producers, DJs, rappers, muralists, fashion designers, visual artists, and more by creating opportunities for them to connect, collaborate and create. This international opportunity allows these members of the A'Rise family to showcase their talents, to connect with global artisans and to start conversations around future collaborations.

SXSW: The global stage for musical innovation

SXSW stands as the largest music industry conference and festival, attracting musicians, journalists, and industry leaders from across the globe. From March 8-16, 2024, the music festival will feature performances from a diverse array of artists, including both established and up-and-coming talents.

Showcases will be hosted in over 90 of Austin's iconic live music venues, providing artists with a unique opportunity to perform in front of influential international music industry professionals, press, and media. SXSW is renowned for its commitment to diversity, with international performers chosen through a rigorous selection process based on quality and individual musical integrity.

SXSW 2024: Elevating African talent to new heights

As part of Heineken’s commitment to showcasing African talent, SXSW has invited three local artists representing various genres. The artists have been given two time slots to perform during both the International Hip Hop session and during Afrobeats the following day. The artists are; Kooldrink, an artist at the forefront of African dance music and Amapiano, Kay Faith, a South African award-winning audio engineer and chart topping record producer, and Sun-El Musician a musician, DJ and producer with an unmistakable brand of Afro-House and electronic fusion. This is a historic moment for these musicians to shine on a global stage, contributing to the vibrant cultural exchange that defines the spirit of SXSW. Swain adds; “We need to be keeping our finger on the pulse to continue to celebrate this movement”.

Join the A'Rise movement

Follow the journey of A'Rise by Heineken® talents and featured artists as they captivate audiences at SXSW 2024. Stay tuned for updates and content as we bring the beats of Africa to the heart of the global music scene.

About the artists selected:

Kooldrink:

Kooldrink is an artist at the forefront of African dance music and Amapiano. He's globally recognised as one of a sprinkling of producers able to authentically represent their local scene while also fulfilling their potential to exist in the global pop and dance space. He artfully balances raw street flavour with exceptionally detailed sound design, and rich, saccharine musical progressions.

Kay Faith:

Kay Faith is a South African award-winning audio engineer turned chart topping record producer. Having worked with some of the biggest Hip Hop artists in South Africa, she has proven herself not only as Kaapstad's tastemaker but also as an important part of South Africa’s music scene. With each set she DJs, each classic she samples and each hit she creates, she shows us that we can draw inspiration from all corners of SA and that sound can be exported to the world.

Sun-El Musician:

Sun-El Musician is a musician, producer, DJ, and music enthusiast. He is known for his unmistakable brand of Afro-House and electronic fusion. He has opened up the genre to global audiences by introducing a mesmerizing mix of traditional African vocals with a distinct production aesthetic. When not performing, he spends his time in the studio creating his own music aided by over a decade of working in studio and an upbringing in a very musically influenced home.

About A’Rise by Heineken®

A’Rise by Heineken® is a transformative initiative dedicated to fostering collaboration, supporting talent, and building a vibrant community across diverse artistic disciplines. Through events, partnerships, and international showcases, A’Rise empowers artists to break boundaries and elevate their craft to new heights.

About SXSW

South by Southwest (SXSW) is the premier destination for creative professionals from various industries, including music, film, and technology. The SXSW Music Festival provides a platform for artists to showcase their talents, connect with industry leaders, and engage in meaningful conversations that shape the future of the global entertainment landscape.