Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Index HotelsCity Lodge HotelEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Travel News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Air Seychelles, Air Austral launch interline agreement for Seychelles-Reunion travel

    4 Jul 2024
    4 Jul 2024
    Air Seychelles and Air Austral have established an interline agreement, specifically a Special Prorate Agreement (SPA), allowing customers to travel between Seychelles and Reunion via Mauritius on a single ticket. This agreement follows Air Austral's decision to cancel their nonstop route between the two islands, prompting discussions with Air Seychelles to maintain service continuity.
    Source:
    Source: Reunion Island Tourism Board

    Air Seychelles currently operates between Seychelles and Mauritius three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays offering passengers a range of dates to plan their holidays and connections.

    Example of a one-way trip from Seychelles to Reunion via Mauritius

    • Departure from Seychelles at 9.30am hrs arriving into Mauritius at 12.05pm
    • Departure from Mauritius at 2.45pm hrs arriving into Reunion at 3.30pm

    Example of a one-way trip from Reunion to Seychelles via Mauritius

    • Departure from Reunion at 1.15pm hrs arriving into Mauritius at 2pm
    • Departure from Mauritius at 5.05pm hrs arriving into Seychelles at 7.40pm

    “Air Austral is pleased with this partnership with Air Seychelles. It was important for us to be able to offer an alternative travel to the Seychelles to our passengers. It’s a destination we know is particularly appreciated by the Reunion islanders and which we hope to be able to resume, as soon as the financial and operational situation will allow it, in agreement with our authorities.” Said Joseph Brema, Chairman of the Management Board of Air Austral.

    "It is a pleasure for Air Seychelles to be able to intervene and offer an alternative bridge between Seychelles and Reunion at a time when it was most needed. We look forward to a long and fruitful cooperation," shares Sandy Benoiton, chief executive of Air Seychelles.

    Customers' baggage will also be checked in to their final destination.

    Read more: Reunion Island, aviation, Air seychelles, air travel, Air Austral, air transport, travel industry
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    African airlines lead global air cargo growth at 18.4% in May
    African airlines lead global air cargo growth at 18.4% in May
    1 hour
    Image source:
    Iata calls on SA’s new GNU to maintain focus on aviation development
    1 day
    Source: Md Shaifuzzaman Ayan via
    AirAsia X expands with new route to Nairobi, Kenya
    1 day
    Travel trends in South Africa: Navigating sales-specific insights
    Travel trends in South Africa: Navigating sales-specific insights
     28 Jun 2024
    Investment key to aviation growth in Africa and beyond
    Investment key to aviation growth in Africa and beyond
    27 Jun 2024
    Travel trends: Embracing circuit travel for SA&#x2019;s hospitality sector growth
    Travel trends: Embracing circuit travel for SA’s hospitality sector growth
    26 Jun 2024
    How Gen Z is transforming tourism: 4 key travel trends
    How Gen Z is transforming tourism: 4 key travel trends
    24 Jun 2024
    New study highlights unserved air routes to boost African connectivity
    New study highlights unserved air routes to boost African connectivity
    24 Jun 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz