Air Seychelles, Air Austral launch interline agreement for Seychelles-Reunion travel

Air Seychelles and Air Austral have established an interline agreement, specifically a Special Prorate Agreement (SPA), allowing customers to travel between Seychelles and Reunion via Mauritius on a single ticket. This agreement follows Air Austral's decision to cancel their nonstop route between the two islands, prompting discussions with Air Seychelles to maintain service continuity.

Air Seychelles currently operates between Seychelles and Mauritius three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays offering passengers a range of dates to plan their holidays and connections.

Example of a one-way trip from Seychelles to Reunion via Mauritius

• Departure from Seychelles at 9.30am hrs arriving into Mauritius at 12.05pm

• Departure from Mauritius at 2.45pm hrs arriving into Reunion at 3.30pm

Example of a one-way trip from Reunion to Seychelles via Mauritius

• Departure from Reunion at 1.15pm hrs arriving into Mauritius at 2pm

• Departure from Mauritius at 5.05pm hrs arriving into Seychelles at 7.40pm

“Air Austral is pleased with this partnership with Air Seychelles. It was important for us to be able to offer an alternative travel to the Seychelles to our passengers. It’s a destination we know is particularly appreciated by the Reunion islanders and which we hope to be able to resume, as soon as the financial and operational situation will allow it, in agreement with our authorities.” Said Joseph Brema, Chairman of the Management Board of Air Austral.

"It is a pleasure for Air Seychelles to be able to intervene and offer an alternative bridge between Seychelles and Reunion at a time when it was most needed. We look forward to a long and fruitful cooperation," shares Sandy Benoiton, chief executive of Air Seychelles.

Customers' baggage will also be checked in to their final destination.