Absa group elevates premier golf and lifestyle event as co-title sponsor of the SuperSport Shootout

Absa Group is proud to announce its partnership with SuperSport as the new co-title sponsor of South Africa’s premier golf and lifestyle event, the Absa SuperSport Shootout. This sought-after tournament, renowned for its blend of competitive golf and philanthropy, will take place from 31 May to 2 June 2024 at the breath-taking Zimbali Estate in Durban.

The SuperSport Shootout has firmly established itself as a highlight on South Africa’s sporting and charitable calendars. Now, with Absa Group’s support, the event is poised to reach new heights of excellence and impact.

Sydney Mbhele, group chief marketing and corporate affairs officer at Absa says, “We are thrilled to be the new co-title sponsor of South Africa’s premier golfing and lifestyle event. Beyond showcasing fantastic golf, the tournament embodies our commitment to making a meaningful difference in communities. Through our “Possibilities Unearthed” initiative, we’ve already begun creating sustainable vegetable gardens at schools in the areas we serve. Our involvement in the SuperSport Shootout allows us to expand this impactful work, leaving a lasting legacy of positive change. We are also a sponsor of the 2024 Sunshine Ladies Tour, a premier professional golf tour for women in South Africa. This ground-breaking partnership underscores Absa’s commitment to fostering the development of women in sport and marks a significant milestone as the company delves into the realm of professional golf.”

SuperSport chief executive officer, Rendani Ramovha, said, “The tournament is one of those golfing and lifestyle events that bring people from all manner of industries together, whether serious pros or keen amateurs. The Shootout is about partnerships, finding commonality and building camaraderie on the golf course.”

“SuperSport has been a proud partner of the Shootout since its founding – a tournament that has grown to become one of the most eagerly anticipated golf events on Your World of Champions.”

“Now, we are thrilled to welcome Absa, one of the biggest banks and brands in Africa, as a partner to form the Absa SuperSport Shootout.”

Ramovha adds, “The event also brings leaders from different fields together in a fun, exciting and interactive golfing spectacle. It is unique in that avid golfers can spend time with like-minded people as well as share the course with pioneers from other respects. There is truly no event like it in South Africa.”

The Absa SuperSport Shootout isn’t just about golf; it’s a platform for giving back. With a long-standing tradition of supporting charitable causes, the event brings together captains of industry, government representatives, sporting icons and corporate sponsors to raise funds for worthy initiatives.

During its involvement with the tournament, Absa Group spearheaded the establishment of three sustainable vegetable gardens in Durban, Franschhoek and George. Building on this success, Absa commits to further expanding its community initiatives in 2024.

Since its establishment in 2003, the SuperSport Shootout has raised over R31m with over R1.6m donated to various charities, including LIV Village and The Gift of the Givers in 2023.

The 21st edition of the Absa SuperSport Shootout promises an exciting lineup of participants, including some of South Africa’s most illustrious sporting figures. Cricket fans can look forward to seeing Temba Bavuma, South Africa’s cricket captain, in action alongside rugby legends Schalk Brits and Bryan Habana. Adding to the star-studded roster is former Bafana Bafana star Shaun Bartlett. Additionally, government officials and corporate sponsors will join the fray, ensuring a dynamic blend of competition and camaraderie.

While the event is not open for public viewing, fans can catch all the action from the comfort of their homes through televised coverage. Stay tuned for updates and highlights as South Africa’s premier golfing event unfolds.