Vicinity Media's Omnichannel Analytics measures the real-world impact of omnichannel advertising

There's a reason marketers have spent the last decade pouring budget into digital advertising. It's not just that digital reaches people - it's that digital tells you exactly what happened afterwards. The click. The conversion. The online sale. Every action logged, timestamped, attributed.

The problem is that this level of information has created data blindness. Dashboards full of impressions, bounce rates, CPMs and click-through rates that tell you a lot — and somehow still leave you unsure whether any of it actually moved anyone into a store or to a website.

Meanwhile, the billboard on the highway has been quietly doing its job. Brands just couldn't really prove it.

Vicinity Media's Omnichannel Analytics™ measures what out-of-home and mobile advertising actually does in the real world - not through a mountain of probabilistic data (that's data that means something probably happened but has a degree of uncertainty) but through three clear, factual analytics that any marketer can understand and act on.

Did people actually walk into our stores?

The metric: Visit Uplift

A leading men's skincare brand ran a DOOH campaign across multiple locations. The marketing team's question was straightforward - which of these billboards actually drove people into the stores that stock our products?

Vicinity’s Visitability technology measures exactly that. It tracks whether people who were exposed to a DOOH screen subsequently visited the relevant retail locations. Not only does it confirm whether the campaign drove foot traffic - it shows which specific screens were responsible for which stores. A billboard outside a mall in Sandton might drive traffic to the Clicks inside it. The one in Rosebank might not. Now you know.

For a brand buying DOOH, this is the number that changes the conversation. "We think this billboard is in a high-traffic area” becomes "This screen drove a 15% increase in visits to the store 200 metres away." With data this clear at hand, site selection and optimisation becomes a simple science.

Did more people visit us online?

The metric: Web Uplift

A large fashion retail chain ran a national DOOH campaign. Their Geolytics integration - Vicinity's proprietary location technology embedded on their website - tracked what happened online when the billboards went live. Did website traffic increase around the DOOH boards selected?

The result was a clear and immediate uplift (24.4%) in traffic to the kids' clothing section of their website during the campaign period. The billboard wasn't just building awareness in the abstract. It was sending people online to browse and buy.

Did people search for us more?

The metric: Local search uplift

You're a national fast food chain. You run a DOOH campaign across digital billboards in the Cape Town CBD for three weeks. The question you actually care about isn't how many people walked past the screen - it's whether seeing your campaign made them more likely to look you up. Did you buy the right screens to target your audience?

Local Search Uplift answers that directly. It tracks spikes in Google, Apple and Bing search activity for your brand in the specific geographic areas where your campaign ran. If people in the CBD started searching for their nearest branch more often during your campaign than before it, that's a real signal of real consumer interest - not a modelled estimate.

The insight is simple, and it's exactly what a brand needs to justify out of home spend: our billboard made people go looking for us.

Three numbers, one clear picture

What makes Vicinity Media's approach genuinely different isn't just the measurement - it's the clarity. Rather than overwhelming brands with a dashboard of dozens of metrics, the Omnichannel Analytics platform distils the data down to three signals that map directly to the questions every marketer is asking:

Did we get noticed? Local Search Uplift answers that.

Did we drive traffic? Visit Uplift answers that.

Did we change behaviour? Web Uplift answers that.

The technology behind each of these measurements is proprietary and purpose-built - a decade of direct publisher integrations, 1st Party location data and technology that simply doesn't exist anywhere else. But the output is refreshingly simple.

Billboards and mobile advertising have always been powerful. The missing piece was proof. Now there's a straightforward way to get it — without drowning in data to find it.



