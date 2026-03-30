Car Service City's DOOH campaign rooted in real motoring experiences

Car Service City‘s refreshed Don’t Be That Guy campaign can be seen on one of South Africa’s busiest commuter routes on a major digital billboard placement on the N1 in Midrand.

Car Service City‘s refreshed Don’t Be That Guy campaign can be seen one of South Africa’s busiest commuter routes on a major digital billboard placement on the N1 in Midrand (Image supplied)

The DOOH billboard is positioned between the Allandale and New Road offramp on the N1 in Midrand.

For Car Service City, the placement is more than a high-impact brand moment. It is a very visible reminder of where motorists can go for service and repairs they can trust.

The campaign, built around sharp, relatable lines like “Car backfiring in the wrong neighbourhood,” “Not getting what you’re paying for?” and “Always parking downhill ‘just in case’,” taps into the very real frustrations South African motorists know all too well.

With humour, relevance and a clear message, it reminds drivers that when it comes to servicing and repairs, cutting corners can cost you.

The refreshed Don’t Be That Guy campaign builds on that promise in a way that feels current and culturally relevant.

Rather than relying on generic advertising language, it uses familiar everyday scenarios to highlight the consequences of poor servicing, unreliable repairs, or simply not getting what you paid for.

It is a campaign rooted in real motoring experiences, which is exactly what makes it resonate.

Bringing that message to one of South Africa’s biggest digital roadside billboards, Car Service City is reinforcing its place in the daily lives of motorists.

On a route travelled by thousands each day, the campaign reflects a brand that has spent more than 20 years helping South Africans keep their cars road-ready, reliable and safe.

Established brand

Established in 2004 by founder and franchisor Grant Brady, Car Service City has grown into a nationwide network of over 90 servicing and repairs workshops for all makes of cars and bakkies.

As one of three companies under the Car City Holdings umbrella, the brand has built its reputation on making reliable vehicle care more accessible to South African motorists.