450 emerging creatives shortlisted for the Debut Programme

The Debut Programme, aimed at empowering emerging creatives across South Africa, launched its Kickstarter Training phase for the third iteration with a virtual welcome event on Thursday, 11 April 2024.

This follows a highly successful recruitment drive that attracted 2,140 applications nationwide, showcasing the programme's expanding reach and impact.

From this exceptional pool, a diverse group of 450 talented artists from rural and peri-urban areas throughout South Africa have been selected to participate in the programme's Kickstarter Training phase. This phase will provide participants with a comprehensive set of entrepreneurial skills necessary for launching, building, and sustaining their creative ventures.

“The Debut Programme stands out for its commitment to providing business and entrepreneurial skills development to aspiring creatives in all nine provinces of South Africa. This dedication to inclusivity ensures that talented individuals from all corners of the country can thrive in the creative economy’’ commented BASA CEO, Ashraf Johaardien.

Divided into three distinct phases – Kickstarter, Hlanganisa, and Catalyst – the Debut Programme offers a systematic approach to mentoring and empowers participants with full-scale access to relevant information and an opportunity to expand their networks in the cultural and creative industries. This structure allows them to build the resources necessary for long-term success.

"The Debut programme is more than just a platform for training, resources, mentorship, and funding. It's a catalyst for turning dreams into reality, empowering young creatives to transform their creative ideas into lucrative business ventures that enhance their communities. We are excited to see what the new Debut cohort will achieve with this opportunity" commented Zanele Madiba, BASA programmes manager.

The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture continues to advocate for the recognition and support of emerging artists within the broader arts community and societies at large. By investing in emerging talent and providing avenues for growth and exposure, the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture plays a vital role in cultivating a vibrant and dynamic arts community that contributes to the cultural richness and identity of society.

"I am excited to see participants from across the country joining the programme. The selection process is commendable, and as the Department of Sports Arts and Culture we extend our heartfelt congratulations to BASA for their partnership throughout this journey," commented Dr. Cynthia Khumalo, acting director General of DSAC.

A key strength of the Debut Programme is its dedication to ensuring no participant is left behind. Those who are not selected from the Kickstarter Training phase will receive invitations to attend workshops and mentorship sessions, fostering ongoing support and skill development from BASA and the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture.

For more information about the programme, visit https://basa.co.za/programmes/the-debut-programme/ or contact az.oc.asab@semmargorp.