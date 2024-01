2024 Dakar stage 12 results – The final day

The 2024 Dakar Rally is over. After 5,000km of racing over 13 days, the dust has settled as the race ended with 2024 Dakar stage 12. This was a rather short, 174km loop that started and ended in the town of Yanbu. The stage seemed to be a fast one without too many navigational issues or tricky terrain for competitors to deal with before arrival at the finish line of the 46th edition of this famous race.