Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Launches & Reviews News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Ford details new Territory lineup that fills Kuga gap

    18 Jan 2024
    18 Jan 2024
    Ford South Africa has unveiled the specifications and line-up for the brand-new Territory, set to hit local Ford dealerships in the second quarter of 2024. The Territory, a roomy five-seater SUV, brings a dominant presence and the latest technology to the segment.
    Ford details new Territory lineup that fills Kuga gap

    “The newly minted Ford Territory is tailored for young, intelligent, and connected consumers. It boasts a contemporary design and state-of-the-art technology features that offer an exhilarating and forward-thinking customer experience,” states Doreen Mashinini, the marketing general manager at Ford South Africa.

    Mashinini further elaborates, “Our design team prioritised three key areas that we believed were crucial for our customers when crafting the new Territory. It needed to command a presence on the road, offer a sense of spaciousness within, and incorporate smart technology seamlessly into the design.”

    Ford to introduce its Puma SUV in SA next month
    Ford to introduce its Puma SUV in SA next month

    15 Sep 2023

    She adds, “This is a significant new volume seller for Ford that nestles between the Everest and Puma as we broaden our footprint in the rapidly expanding SUV segment.”

    Territory delivers on its promise, boasting a commanding presence, superior craftsmanship, and a spacious, flexible interior that meets the expectations of tech-savvy customers.

    Ford details new Territory lineup that fills Kuga gap

    Model lineup

    The Territory range includes three models: Ambiente, Trend, and Titanium.

    Ambiente, the most affordable model, boasts a host of standard features including smart key Passive Entry and Passive Start (PEPS), six-way manual adjustment for the driver’s seat, a six-speaker Bluetooth audio system, and comprehensive safety features such as Electronic Stability Control and six airbags.

    Trend model enhances comfort and convenience with features like an electric-powered tailgate, automatic headlamp activation, high-quality vinyl seat trim, and dual-zone electronic climate control.

    Titanium stands out with its 19-inch double-spoke alloy wheels, full leather trim for the seats and steering wheel, a powered twin-panel panoramic moonroof, and a comprehensive advanced driver assistance package. This includes the Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Adaptive Cruise Control, among others.

    The indicative pricing for the Territory will start from R610 000 including VAT. Each model in the Territory range offers a unique blend of features, ensuring there’s a perfect fit for every customer.

    Read more: Doreen Mashinini, Ford South Africa, new car launch
    NextOptions


    Related

    Ford announces R5.2bn local investment for hybrid bakkie production
    Ford announces R5.2bn local investment for hybrid bakkie production
     9 Nov 2023
    Legacy of Ford in Southern Africa: Iconic vehicles over generations
    Legacy of Ford in Southern Africa: Iconic vehicles over generations
     7 Nov 2023
    Ford SA launches new Wildtrak X model
    Ford SA launches new Wildtrak X model
     13 Oct 2023
    Ford to introduce its Puma SUV in SA next month
    Ford to introduce its Puma SUV in SA next month
    15 Sep 2023
    Ford SA, Gift of the Givers upgrade school facilities in Komani
    Ford SA, Gift of the Givers upgrade school facilities in Komani
    18 Aug 2023
    Technology is helping solve nighttime driving challenges. Source: Quickpic
    Safe driving in the dark: tips for a smooth ride
    11 Aug 2023
    Image supplied. Ford is the official vehicle partner for Faces, partnering with trail seekers and cycling enthusiasts locally
    Ford South Africa partners with adventure cycling company
    4 Aug 2023
    Ford adds Wildtrak X trim option to the reigning SA Car of the Year. Source: Supplied
    Ford stamps R1m price on Ranger Wildtrak X
    19 Jul 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz