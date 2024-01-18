Ford details new Territory lineup that fills Kuga gap

Ford South Africa has unveiled the specifications and line-up for the brand-new Territory, set to hit local Ford dealerships in the second quarter of 2024. The Territory, a roomy five-seater SUV, brings a dominant presence and the latest technology to the segment.

“The newly minted Ford Territory is tailored for young, intelligent, and connected consumers. It boasts a contemporary design and state-of-the-art technology features that offer an exhilarating and forward-thinking customer experience,” states Doreen Mashinini, the marketing general manager at Ford South Africa.

Mashinini further elaborates, “Our design team prioritised three key areas that we believed were crucial for our customers when crafting the new Territory. It needed to command a presence on the road, offer a sense of spaciousness within, and incorporate smart technology seamlessly into the design.”

She adds, “This is a significant new volume seller for Ford that nestles between the Everest and Puma as we broaden our footprint in the rapidly expanding SUV segment.”

Territory delivers on its promise, boasting a commanding presence, superior craftsmanship, and a spacious, flexible interior that meets the expectations of tech-savvy customers.

Model lineup

The Territory range includes three models: Ambiente, Trend, and Titanium.

Ambiente, the most affordable model, boasts a host of standard features including smart key Passive Entry and Passive Start (PEPS), six-way manual adjustment for the driver’s seat, a six-speaker Bluetooth audio system, and comprehensive safety features such as Electronic Stability Control and six airbags.

Trend model enhances comfort and convenience with features like an electric-powered tailgate, automatic headlamp activation, high-quality vinyl seat trim, and dual-zone electronic climate control.

Titanium stands out with its 19-inch double-spoke alloy wheels, full leather trim for the seats and steering wheel, a powered twin-panel panoramic moonroof, and a comprehensive advanced driver assistance package. This includes the Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Adaptive Cruise Control, among others.

The indicative pricing for the Territory will start from R610 000 including VAT. Each model in the Territory range offers a unique blend of features, ensuring there’s a perfect fit for every customer.