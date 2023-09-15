Ford to introduce its Puma SUV in SA next month

The Ford Puma is set to launch in the local market next month. It will be available in two specifications: Titanium and ST-Line Vignale.

“The Puma will capitalise on the rapidly growing and very competitive SUV segment, and the compact crossover category in particular, which has become immensely popular.

“It has been a huge success in Europe, and we are delighted that we will soon be making it available to our South African customers,” says Doreen Mashinini, general manager for marketing at Ford South Africa.

The Puma will come with Ford's three-cylinder 1l EcoBoost engine, which produces 92kW of power at 6,000r/min and 170Nm of torque across a broad range from 1,500 to 4,500r/min.

This engine incorporates Ford’s cylinder deactivation system, which automatically switches off one of the engine’s cylinders when full capacity is not needed, such as when coasting or cruising. The system can disengage or re-engage the cylinder in 14 milliseconds.

Power is delivered to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

On the surface, the Puma features a low, sloping roofline for a recognisable silhouette, and bucks the trend for wedge-style crossover side profiles with a flatter beltline.

The front end features canoe-shaped headlamps that sit high on the wings, while the LED fog lamps are positioned directly below, integrated into the front air curtain inlets that guide airflow across the front wheels.

Extending forward to the recognisable front grille, the LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights give Puma a bold design. On the ST-Line Vignale, adaptive LED lights are standard.

The Puma is equipped as standard with a raft of active safety features including ABS, Electronic Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Launch Assist, Tyre Pressure Monitoring, Auto High Beam headlight activation, and the Lane-Keeping System – which incorporates Lane-Keeping Aid and Alert functions as well as Lane Departure Warning.

Features in the cabin include a wireless charging pad as standard. The pad sits just beneath the instrument panel and will detect compatible devices to automatically initiate charging.

Devices can remain connected via Bluetooth to Ford’s Sync 3 communications and entertainment system while using wireless charging, allowing Puma drivers to control audio, navigation and connected smartphones using voice commands.

The system provides embedded satellite navigation and delivers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility via the USB connection. It is supported by an eight-inch central touchscreen that can be operated using pinch and swipe gestures.

FordPass Connect on-board modem technology allows a range of convenient features via the FordPass mobile app, including Vehicle Locator; Vehicle Status (that checks fuel levels, alarm status, oil life and more); remote Door Lock Unlock; and Remote Start.

Pricing

- Puma Titanium - R569, 900

- Puma ST-Line Vignale - R613,900

Included as standard is Ford Protect comprising a four-year/120,000km warranty, four-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance and five-year/unlimited distance corrosion warranty. The recommended service interval is 15,000 km or annually, whichever occurs first.