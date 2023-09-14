Glasfit partners with Disky to simplify licence disc renewal through WhatsApp

New convenient, simple and fast onboarding process

With the rapidly evolving technological landscape, Disky leverages a modern and efficient onboarding process, making it easier than ever for South Africans to renew their motor vehicle licences. The service introduces a game-changing WhatsApp Message bot (https://shop.glasfit.com/disky/) that guides users through the renewal process step by step, providing a seamless and user-friendly experience.

To take advantage of this convenient service, vehicle owners can simply visit the Glasfit website at https://shop.glasfit.com/disky/ and follow a few easy steps:

Scan the QR code or click the 'Renew Now' button

Select ‘Instant Quote’

Upload a clear photo of their licence disc

Upload a clear photo of the vehicle owners’ ID book or ID card

Add additional vehicles to the basket if needed

Make a payment

Licence is delivered to your door



Choice of secure online payment options

Disky understands the importance of secure and flexible payment options. As part of its commitment to customer convenience, Disky offers a range of online payment methods, including credit or debit card, Zapper app, and Ozow bank-to-bank payments. This ensures that users can choose the payment option that suits them best.

Anywhere in South Africa

One of Disky’s standout features is its availability across South Africa. No matter where you are in the country, Disky's services are at your fingertips, saving you time and effort. The service comes with an affordable fee, making it an accessible option for all vehicle owners.

Dedicated customer support team

To enrich the customer experience, Disky has introduced an upgraded dedicated customer support team, complete with an online self-help service. This ensures that users receive the assistance they need promptly and efficiently.

Faster delivery times

Disky takes pride in its new submission and processing procedures, designed to expedite delivery times. Depending on the area, motor vehicle licences can now be processed and delivered within a remarkable 5 to 10 business days.

Conclusion

"Disky's success speaks for itself, having processed over 10,000 applications" said Lionel Lodewick, head of CX and digital innovation at Glasfit, "We are committed to streamlining the motor vehicle licence renewal process for all South Africans, and this milestone showcases the trust and confidence users have in the service."

To find about more about this solution visit https://shop.glasfit.com/disky/ or follow Glasfit on Facebook or Instagram.



