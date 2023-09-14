Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

Woodford GroupSumitomo DunlopKia South AfricaTiger Wheel & TyreEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Commercial & Industrial Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Automotive jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Glasfit partners with Disky to simplify licence disc renewal through WhatsApp

14 Sep 2023
Issued by: Oxigen Communications
Glasfit, a renowned name in innovative motor glass solutions, is thrilled to introduce Disky, the ultimate solution for hassle-free motor vehicle licence renewal. Partnering with trusted brand Disky, Glasfit sets a new standard in convenience, simplicity, and efficiency in South Africa's vehicle licence renewal process.
Glasfit partners with Disky to simplify licence disc renewal through WhatsApp

New convenient, simple and fast onboarding process

With the rapidly evolving technological landscape, Disky leverages a modern and efficient onboarding process, making it easier than ever for South Africans to renew their motor vehicle licences. The service introduces a game-changing WhatsApp Message bot (https://shop.glasfit.com/disky/) that guides users through the renewal process step by step, providing a seamless and user-friendly experience.

To take advantage of this convenient service, vehicle owners can simply visit the Glasfit website at https://shop.glasfit.com/disky/ and follow a few easy steps:

  1. Scan the QR code or click the 'Renew Now' button
  2. Select ‘Instant Quote’
  3. Upload a clear photo of their licence disc
  4. Upload a clear photo of the vehicle owners’ ID book or ID card
  5. Add additional vehicles to the basket if needed
  6. Make a payment
  7. Licence is delivered to your door

Choice of secure online payment options

Disky understands the importance of secure and flexible payment options. As part of its commitment to customer convenience, Disky offers a range of online payment methods, including credit or debit card, Zapper app, and Ozow bank-to-bank payments. This ensures that users can choose the payment option that suits them best.

Anywhere in South Africa

One of Disky’s standout features is its availability across South Africa. No matter where you are in the country, Disky's services are at your fingertips, saving you time and effort. The service comes with an affordable fee, making it an accessible option for all vehicle owners.

Dedicated customer support team

To enrich the customer experience, Disky has introduced an upgraded dedicated customer support team, complete with an online self-help service. This ensures that users receive the assistance they need promptly and efficiently.

Faster delivery times

Disky takes pride in its new submission and processing procedures, designed to expedite delivery times. Depending on the area, motor vehicle licences can now be processed and delivered within a remarkable 5 to 10 business days.

Conclusion

"Disky's success speaks for itself, having processed over 10,000 applications" said Lionel Lodewick, head of CX and digital innovation at Glasfit, "We are committed to streamlining the motor vehicle licence renewal process for all South Africans, and this milestone showcases the trust and confidence users have in the service."

To find about more about this solution visit https://shop.glasfit.com/disky/ or follow Glasfit on Facebook or Instagram.

NextOptions

Related

Brand Finance Media rankings: Twitter down while Google maintains top spot for third year running
Brand Finance Media rankings: Twitter down while Google maintains top spot for third year running27 Jun 2023
Source:
Unlocking untapped potential: SA brands slow to use WhatsApp's marketing power27 Jun 2023
WhatsApp to roll out edit message feature
WhatsApp to roll out edit message feature23 May 2023
Penguin Random House calls out illegal distribution of André de Ruyter's book
Penguin Random House calls out illegal distribution of André de Ruyter's book16 May 2023
Glasfit partners with Disky to make vehicle licence registration more convenient
Oxigen CommunicationsGlasfit partners with Disky to make vehicle licence registration more convenient12 Apr 2023
Digify Africa, Techsys Digital unveil OpenAI-powered learning opportunities
Digify Africa, Techsys Digital unveil OpenAI-powered learning opportunities21 Feb 2023
Source:
MeltwaterMeltwater releases report on brands' social media usage in Africa17 Jan 2023
Source:
Infobip research shows rise of chat networks for customer comms23 Nov 2022

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz