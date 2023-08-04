Ford South Africa partners with adventure cycling company

Ford South Africa has entered into a partnership with Faces, a mountain biking, road cycling, and adventure-endurance events company, in an aim to connect the Ford brand with like-minded individuals who embrace adventurous pursuits in rugged space.

Image supplied. Ford is the official vehicle partner for Faces, partnering with trail seekers and cycling enthusiasts locally

Ford will provide Faces with a fleet of built-tough vehicles for their events, giving 'advendurance' competitors, spectators, and families a first-hand experience of Ford's capable products.

From June to December, Ford will participate in the entire Faces event calendar, establishing a strong presence in previously untapped sectors and giving the 'advendurance' community the opportunity to experience Ford's capable vehicles first-hand.

The Ford Ranger and Everest are perfectly suited for these interests.

“Ford is now the official vehicle partner for Faces, providing a fleet of cars for their events,” says Doreen Mashinini, general manager, marketing, Ford South Africa. “This partnership allows Ford to reach a wider audience of adventure seekers.”

Brand awareness initiative

This opportunity allows Ford to expand its influence and reach an audience that loves the outdoors and requires sturdy, comfortable vehicles to access remote locations.

The alliance with Faces serves as a brand awareness initiative for Ford, bringing the brand directly to the people and showcasing how owning a Ford enables a confident exploration of the outdoors.

Select Faces events will feature the Ford Experiential Roadshow in collaboration with a local Ford dealer, offering participants and supporters the opportunity to test drive vehicles and experience their features, functionality, and extreme capabilities.

This approach aims to connect the brand with potential customers who may not have considered owning a Ford before.

Virgin Active 947 Ride Joburg

Ford's presence will also be showcased at the Virgin Active 947 Ride Joburg, Faces' flagship event in November.

Ford branding will be prominently displayed at the start, finish line, and throughout the event area, demonstrating Ford's commitment to expanding its customer base within the cycling community and reinforcing its association with Faces.

Earlier this year, Ford South Africa announced its title sponsorship of the Cullinan to Tonteldoos presented by King Price Ultra MTB race, widely recognised as one of the toughest one-day mountain biking events in the country.

This event aligns perfectly with Ford's "Built Ford Tough" ethos.

Fritz Pienaar, director of Faces, expressed excitement about welcoming Ford South Africa as their vehicle partner.

“We are delighted to partner with Ford, known for building tough and durable vehicles. This aligns well with our values, and we are confident in the success of our partnership.”

“We are thrilled to embark on this journey together. This relationship will allow us to reach more adventure-minded individuals in an authentic and trust-building way,” adds Mashinini.