Get ready for lights, camera, and a whole lot of action as a group of young aspiring filmmakers from The MultiChoice Talent Factory 2022 gear up to dazzle with an exciting new movie: Areyeng Jozi! The 2022 MTFza cohort are not letting murky weather and other common challenges of movie making deter them from their goal to make their mark in the world of filmmaking.

The cast and crew may be young, but they are full of energy, enthusiasm, and creativity. The aspiring movie makers have over the last few weeks worked their vision to life from making sure that they execute their lines to perfection to collaborating and ensuring that they perfect their camera angles. All of this, coupled with the late-night editing sessions, where the cohort spent hours tweaking and perfecting their craft.

Despite the challenges they've faced along the way, this group of young filmmakers is determined to make their movie a success. They're not afraid to take risks, try new things, and put in the hard work required to make their dreams a reality.

The MTFza intern's passion for filmmaking is infectious, and it's clear that they're having the time of their lives. They're not just making a movie; they're creating an experience, bringing their own unique style and creativity to the project with each scene being met with chants of 'We’re getting Safta with this one!'

As the interns put the finishing touches to their movie, they're excited to see their hard work paying off. While they are fully aware that the journey to being prominent filmmakers is not easy, they're determined to keep pushing forward, honing their craft, and telling stories that inspire, entertain, and captivate audiences.

So, if you're a young filmmaker with big dreams, take a page out of their book and go for it! With passion, creativity, and hard work, anything is possible in the world of filmmaking.

Let's see what you can create!



