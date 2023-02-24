FundiConnect teams up with Filmfinity and Sony Movies SA to launch a brand-new giveaway for students

FundiConnect has teamed up with Filmfinity and Sony Movies South Africa to give away 30 movie tickets to students for the film Missing.

Each entrant will stand a chance to be one of 30 lucky winners to receive a free ticket to see Missing – an exciting film that unpacks the thriller genre in the current new-age, digital era.

Starring Storm Reid, Nia Long and Daniel Henney, Missing promises to be a film that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats and is a must-see for fans of suspense and mystery.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Filmfinity and Sony Movies SA to give students the chance to experience the amazing techno-thriller, Missing," says Kezia Rossouw, Business Development manager at FundiConnect. "At FundiConnect, we believe that education and entertainment go hand in hand and are committed to providing students with opportunities to engage with both."

The competition will run from 17 February 2023 to 17 March 2023 and is open to all registered college and university students in South Africa.

To enter the giveaway, interested students can fill in the entry form on the FundiConnect website or on FundiConnect’s social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

“We are excited to partner with FundiConnect for this fabulous giveaway,” says the team at Filmfinity. “This competition came at a perfect time and is ahead of the release date on 24 February.”

“We wish all students the very best with their entries and look forward to a fruitful partnership with FundiConnect,” Filmfinity concludes.



