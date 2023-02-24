Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

TenacityPRFundiConnectMediaHeads 360Stellenbosch University Language CentreRX AfricaWunderman ThompsonM&C Saatchi AbelMakeReignIMC ConferenceJacaranda FMHustle MediaBizcommunity.comInSites ConsultingHOT 102.7FMDStv Media SalesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


MediaHeads 360, celebrating 4 years of growth

24 Feb 2023
By: Nadia Levinson, Issued by: MediaHeads 360
On the 18 February, MediaHeads 360 celebrated their birthday, announcing on social media that they're 18, going on four years old.
MediaHeads 360, celebrating 4 years of growth

That may sound confusing, but it is less complicated than you think.

On 26 April 2005, Radioheads was born. Fourteen years later, the business evolved into the name it's known today: MediaHeads 360. The company started out as a solution to clients who wanted campaigns tailored for radio. As the media landscape has continually evolved and changed in line with consumer consumption shifts, so has this dynamic team.

That's why, four years ago, they adapted to the changing consumer shifts, to answer this challenge and became MediaHeads 360, focussing not just on radio but offering full-service content marketing solutions across all media platforms, while still continuously helping to create positive impact in the media and advertising industry through its bursary and CSI initiatives as well.

"MediaHeads 360 has always had an independent spirit and it's very rewarding to see that embraced in the industry. We've always supported our brands to continuously innovate and adapt because we believe our strength is rooted in our brands' ability to not just stay relevant, but lead the way," says Dave Tiltmann, chief executive officer of JSE-listed broadcast company, African Media Entertainment (AME).

With it's fourth year as MediaHeads 360, the team has by no means been resting on their laurels. A huge television property acquisition drive has seen them enter into an array of partnerships with numerous stakeholders including broadcasters and streaming platforms to offer clients exclusive new properties.

Candy Dempers, managing director of MediaHeads 360 said, "We're very excited for the further growth into the television space and we believe it's the next step for us to continuously evolve our business to offer our clients meaningful solutions."

"Change is inevitable, and brings with it its own challenges but I'm so proud to say that we never shy away from challenges, in fact, we embrace them!" Dempers added.

NextOptions
MediaHeads 360
MediaHeads 360 delivers integrated, programming focused and strategic marketing campaigns which include television, radio, content marketing, activations, social media amplification and influencer marketing.
Read more: Dave Tiltmann, Candy Dempers, MediaHeads 360

Related

Storytelling on television has been a key aspect of entertaining and engaging audiences for decades
MediaHeads 360Storytelling on television has been a key aspect of entertaining and engaging audiences for decades8 Feb 2023
MediaHeads 360: Empowering partners
MediaHeads 360MediaHeads 360: Empowering partners3 Nov 2022
It's not about added value. It's about value
MediaHeads 360It's not about added value. It's about value13 Oct 2022
MediaHeads 360 appoints sales specialist, Sandra Queiroz
MediaHeads 360MediaHeads 360 appoints sales specialist, Sandra Queiroz7 Jun 2022
People. Passion. Performance. Purpose.
MediaHeads 360People. Passion. Performance. Purpose.12 May 2022
MediaHeads 360 - Investing in community
MediaHeads 360MediaHeads 360 - Investing in community13 Apr 2022
Diversity isn't a primary colour
MediaHeads 360Diversity isn't a primary colour17 Mar 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz