Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

KantarStellenbosch University Language CentreJNPRBroad MediaMembrana MediaMegaVision MediaMotsepe AdvertisingGrey AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingJacaranda FMDentsuDMASAStoneMscsportsAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Newspapers Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Daily Maverick's DM168 newspaper posts impressive 11.6% circulation growth amid industry decline

24 May 2023
Issued by: Daily Maverick
DM168, the Saturday newspaper by Daily Maverick with a mission to 'Defend Truth' and provide accessible, impact-driven journalism to all South Africans, achieved 11.6% growth in circulation to 9,968 copies. In an industry marked by decline, DM168's remarkable performance stands out as a testament to its unwavering commitment to quality journalism and reader support.
Daily Maverick's DM168 newspaper posts impressive 11.6% circulation growth amid industry decline

Q1 2023 data from the Audit Bureau of Circulation highlights DM168's exceptional growth, underscoring the newspaper's resilience and ability to thrive in a challenging media landscape. Despite a common trend of decline and even shutdown among other newspapers, DM168 has consistently beaten the odds, capturing the interest and trust of a rapidly expanding readership keen on a quality weekly publication they can hold in their hands.

Published every Saturday, DM168 sits alongside its 12-year-old online platform, www.dailymaverick.co.za, to augment its journalism offering to the public. DM168 delivers a holistic news experience, breaking newly featured stories and allowing readers to digest the week's biggest news.

"DM168's impressive growth is a tribute to the strength of our mission, our skilled team of journalists, sub-editors, and designers, and the steadfast support of our readers," said Heather Robertson, editor of DM168.

"When the Daily Maverick's founders first approached me, I was sceptical. However, the demand for a quality printed title is undeniable, and we are profoundly grateful to our reader community who recognise the importance of independent journalism and demonstrate their support by purchasing our newspaper each Saturday.”

Daily Maverick’s unique membership model allows readers to contribute on a voluntary monthly basis, enabling the news to remain accessible to all South Africans without imposing a paywall. These passionate supporters, Maverick Insiders, play a vital role in ensuring the availability of unbiased and impactful journalism and are also a big part of the success and support of the newspaper.

Daily Maverick's DM168 newspaper posts impressive 11.6% circulation growth amid industry decline

Daily Maverick remains committed to its mission, continuously striving to 'Defend Truth', hold power accountable, and shed light on critical issues facing South Africa and the world.

By investing in its newsroom during times when others are downsizing, the editorial team now boasts an unprecedented collection of seasoned journalists and investigative reporters in a South African newsroom. This investment reflects daily online and weekly in DM168 with journalism that matters, providing readers with profound analysis, stimulating features, and insightful commentary.

Even as DM168 celebrates its remarkable growth under extraordinarily difficult circumstances, the newspaper remains committed to engaging with its community and expanding its reach, offering the highest quality long-form journalism in a well-designed printed package to its audience.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: [Susie White] [publisher] [082 882 9391] [susie@dailymaverick.co.za]

About DM168

A weekly newspaper published by Daily Maverick, an independent news publisher dedicated to "Defend Truth" and providing quality journalism to all people in South Africa. In its 12th year of operation, www.dailymaverick.co.za, and now the newspaper DM168 have defied industry trends by showcasing consistent growth quarter on quarter. Through its voluntary membership model, Daily Maverick ensures the availability of news to all South Africans, relying on the support of its readers to remain accessible to all and pursue its mission

NextOptions
Read more: ABC, Daily Maverick, Audit Bureau of Circulation, Heather Robertson

Related

Source: John Schnobrich This year’s Wan-Ifra’s Digital Media Awards Africa 2023 is lead by the South African press.
SA media takes 7 out of 8 at the Wan-Ifra Digital Media Awards Africa 202313 Apr 2023
Source: © TimesLive Retired journalist, Jeremy Gordin hs been killed following a robbery at his home
Veteran SA journalist Jeremy Gordin killed in home robbery3 Apr 2023
Peter Langschmidt. Source: Supplied.
The PRC launches digital currency based on Google analytics4 Nov 2022
Image supplied. The 2022 Vodacom Journalist of the Year (VJOY) Awards for the Gauteng Region winners
All the 2022 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards for the Gauteng Region31 Oct 2022
Source: © Weerapat Kiatdumrong Black Wednesday in 1977 is remembered as SA Media Freedom Day
Remembering SA World Media Freedom Day20 Oct 2022
Source:
Daily Maverick wins 2 of 6 Wan-Ifra's 2022 Digital Media Awards Worldwide categories30 Sep 2022
Source:
Daily Maverick vindicated as it wins defamation case17 Aug 2022
5 South African recipients announced as part of the third Google News Initiative Innovation Challenge
Irvine Partners5 South African recipients announced as part of the third Google News Initiative Innovation Challenge1 Aug 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz