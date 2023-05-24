Daily Maverick's DM168 newspaper posts impressive 11.6% circulation growth amid industry decline

DM168, the Saturday newspaper by Daily Maverick with a mission to 'Defend Truth' and provide accessible, impact-driven journalism to all South Africans, achieved 11.6% growth in circulation to 9,968 copies. In an industry marked by decline, DM168's remarkable performance stands out as a testament to its unwavering commitment to quality journalism and reader support.

Q1 2023 data from the Audit Bureau of Circulation highlights DM168's exceptional growth, underscoring the newspaper's resilience and ability to thrive in a challenging media landscape. Despite a common trend of decline and even shutdown among other newspapers, DM168 has consistently beaten the odds, capturing the interest and trust of a rapidly expanding readership keen on a quality weekly publication they can hold in their hands.

Published every Saturday, DM168 sits alongside its 12-year-old online platform, www.dailymaverick.co.za, to augment its journalism offering to the public. DM168 delivers a holistic news experience, breaking newly featured stories and allowing readers to digest the week's biggest news.

"DM168's impressive growth is a tribute to the strength of our mission, our skilled team of journalists, sub-editors, and designers, and the steadfast support of our readers," said Heather Robertson, editor of DM168.

"When the Daily Maverick's founders first approached me, I was sceptical. However, the demand for a quality printed title is undeniable, and we are profoundly grateful to our reader community who recognise the importance of independent journalism and demonstrate their support by purchasing our newspaper each Saturday.”

Daily Maverick’s unique membership model allows readers to contribute on a voluntary monthly basis, enabling the news to remain accessible to all South Africans without imposing a paywall. These passionate supporters, Maverick Insiders, play a vital role in ensuring the availability of unbiased and impactful journalism and are also a big part of the success and support of the newspaper.

Daily Maverick remains committed to its mission, continuously striving to 'Defend Truth', hold power accountable, and shed light on critical issues facing South Africa and the world.

By investing in its newsroom during times when others are downsizing, the editorial team now boasts an unprecedented collection of seasoned journalists and investigative reporters in a South African newsroom. This investment reflects daily online and weekly in DM168 with journalism that matters, providing readers with profound analysis, stimulating features, and insightful commentary.

Even as DM168 celebrates its remarkable growth under extraordinarily difficult circumstances, the newspaper remains committed to engaging with its community and expanding its reach, offering the highest quality long-form journalism in a well-designed printed package to its audience.

