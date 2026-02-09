Capetonians embrace IV nutrient therapy in new wellness trend

As the Western Cape’s public health grapples with chronic illnesses like heart disease, diabetes, and hypertension — which account for an estimated 17% to 25% of the province’s total disease burden — a new wellness trend is emerging.

This pivot aligns with national goals.

The Department of Health’s Strategic Plan (2025–2030) targets raising South Africa’s average life expectancy beyond 70 years by 2030, focusing squarely on reducing lifestyle-related illnesses, conditions notably prevalent across the Cape.

In response, personalised wellness interventions are surging in popularity.

Investing in health proactively

Intravenous (IV) nutrient therapy, once confined to clinical settings, is now sought by health-conscious Capetonians aiming to optimise hydration, replenish vital nutrients, and support recovery.

“Preventive care is about fortifying the body’s foundations before they weaken,” says Keri Rudolph, founder and CEO of The IV Bar.

“Our clients aren’t necessarily ill; they’re investing proactively in their metabolic health, energy, and immune resilience.”

The trend is underscored by local health data.

The Western Cape Department of Health reports persistently high rates of poorly managed diabetes and hypertension.

Notably, over 75% of public-sector diabetes patients have sub-optimal glycaemic control, elevating risks for serious complications.

A 2025 report by Next Biosciences identifies the rise of “bio-optimisers”, individuals using data-driven strategies to enhance their healthspan.

Safely administered and tailored IV therapy can support key wellness pillars: mitochondrial function, inflammation regulation, and nutrient absorption.

Not a "magic solution"

Experts stress, however, that such treatments are adjuncts, not substitutes, for holistic lifestyle change.

“It’s not a magic solution,” Rudolph notes.

“Its power is unlocked alongside proper nutrition, exercise, sleep, and stress management.”

With over 70% of South Africans dependent on the public health sector, equitable access to preventive care remains a critical challenge.

Yet innovation in the private wellness sector could inspire scalable, community-focused models that support provincial and national prevention objectives.

“In a nation where chronic disease costs us not only in rands but in lost potential and well-being,” Rudolph concludes, “prevention has moved from optional to essential.”