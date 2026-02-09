R24m bridge set to transform access in Engcobo

Residents of the Chaba Administrative Area (Ward 1) in Engcobo are one step closer to safer travel, improved access to services and new job opportunities, following the official introduction of a contractor for the long-awaited Chaba Bridge and access road.

For years, community members have had to contend with difficult and often unsafe travel conditions, particularly during heavy rains when access routes become hazardous.

The new project is expected to ease these daily challenges and bring long-term relief to residents who rely on the route to reach schools, health facilities and government offices.

Dr AB Xuma Local Municipality Mayor Siyabulela Zangqa introduced the appointed contractor to the community, marking a key milestone in the municipality’s ongoing drive to improve infrastructure and service delivery in rural areas.

Valued at R24m, the project entails the construction of a new bridge and a 4.9km access road. Once completed, the development is expected to significantly improve connectivity, enhance road safety and facilitate smoother movement for residents and road users.

The improved infrastructure will also help stimulate local economic activity by making the area more accessible.

Zangqa said the construction is expected to take approximately 12 months and expected to create employment opportunities for about 20 local residents, ensuring that the project delivers immediate economic benefits while promoting community involvement throughout its implementation.

Zangqa said the project was a direct response to issues raised by residents during the municipality’s Integrated Development Plan (IDP) roadshows, highlighting the importance of public participation in shaping development priorities.

“The municipality will continue to engage with residents to address other matters that require attention,” Zangqa said, reaffirming the local government’s commitment to listening to community concerns.

He added that the Chaba Bridge and access road project represented a major step towards improved living conditions for communities across the area, reinforcing infrastructure investment and supporting inclusive growth across the municipality.