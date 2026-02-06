BizTrends2026 | Hyprop's Wayne Abegglen: digital fatigue is driving demand for new retail experiences

As we look towards 2026, South Africa’s retail property sector stands at a crossroads. The decisions we make now about where to invest, how to design and what experiences to offer will determine which shopping centres remain relevant and which become relics.

After years of navigating economic uncertainty, the industry is being reshaped by shifting consumer expectations. To remain competitive, stakeholders must rethink traditional approaches, aligning investment strategies with evolving consumer behaviours and market realities.

Reshaping investment strategies

The scarcity of high-quality retail assets in South Africa has made organic growth the preferred route where acceptable returns can be achieved. This means expanding or refurbishing existing centres rather than acquiring new properties.

The Western Cape presents a compelling investment. Population growth is consistent; tourism remains robust and well-managed municipal infrastructure provides the stable foundation that investors need reflected in the capital allocation in the region. Residential developers in the region cannot keep pace with demand, and property prices reflect this sustained pressure.

This reflects more than opportunistic growth-chasing. Investors are recognising where the fundamentals genuinely support long-term value creation. The Western Cape’s tailwinds are structural, not cyclical, which makes a material difference to investment risk profiles.

Infrastructure independence is non-negotiable

Municipal infrastructure has moved from inconvenience to existential threat. Load shedding may have eased, but the underlying fragility of municipal services (water, electricity, waste management) remains a pressing concern for retail property owners.

The response must be decisive. Shopping centres in vulnerable areas need to operate independently, with solar installations, backup generators and water storage becoming standard infrastructure rather than premium features. These investments are substantial, but the alternative – intermittent trading conditions that drive customers elsewhere – is far more costly.

This shift towards self-sufficiency has broader implications. Centres that can guarantee uninterrupted operations gain a competitive advantage, while those that cannot, risk obsolescence. In 2026, infrastructure resilience will be as important to leasing conversations as foot traffic and tenant mix.

Experience-led spaces will redefine the shopping mall

The rise of Generation Alpha (those born from 2010 onwards) signals a fundamental shift in what retail spaces must offer. These digital natives, paradoxically, are experiencing digital fatigue. Having grown up immersed in screens, they crave physical experiences and find analogue interactions refreshingly authentic.

This generational change demands a reimagining of the shopping centre as community hub rather than transaction point. Super-regional malls should be right-sized at 80 000 to 90,000m² (not the 100,000 to120,000m²+ of previous decades) with substantially larger leisure and entertainment components. E-sports, experiential gaming and immersive technology are finding their place alongside traditional retail.

The objective is clear: create an experience so compelling that visitors are already planning their return journey before they reach the car park. Food offerings, tenant mix, digital touchpoints and loyalty programmes must all work in concert to deliver this outcome. Differentiation is no longer optional; it’s the price of admission.

Design philosophy must turn inside out

For too long, shopping centres have been inward-facing, generic and disconnected from their surroundings. That era is ending. The malls that will succeed in 2026 and beyond are those that embrace natural light, integrate biophilic design principles and create genuine social spaces both internally and externally.

The sense of arrival matters enormously. First impressions shape the entire visit, and dated centres that fail to refresh their market positioning risk becoming irrelevant. Superficial makeovers will not suffice.

What’s required is fundamental rethinking of how retail spaces interact with their environment and their communities.

Authenticity must underpin everything. Customers today have unprecedented access to information and can spot artifice instantly. They expect direct communication, transparent engagement and spaces that reflect their values. Meeting these expectations requires genuine commitment, not marketing slogans.

Retailers must evolve or face extinction

The growth of online shopping and digital entertainment (including online gambling) cannot be ignored. While physical retail still holds significant advantages, occupancy costs are rising sharply as councils pass through increased charges. This pressure is forcing both landlords and retailers to find smarter, technology-driven solutions to manage expenses.

For retailers, the challenge is even more acute. Customers arrive armed with research, price comparisons and product knowledge. They have already formed opinions before entering a store. Retailers who cannot match this sophistication, who fail to provide value beyond what’s available online or who rely on outdated service models will simply be left behind.

The most successful retail environments in 2026 will be those where landlords and tenants work as genuine partners, sharing both the risks and the rewards of creating spaces that people actively choose to visit rather than grudgingly tolerate.

The early movers will win

The retail property sector in 2026 will reward those who read these signals correctly. Infrastructure independence that guarantees operational continuity, experiential offerings that drive genuine foot traffic, human-centric design that creates authentic connections and retailers who substantially raise their game will separate the successful from the struggling.

These trends are already reshaping the industry. Some players will recognise them early enough to position themselves advantageously. Others will spend the coming years playing catch-up.