SA exporters urged to tap Hong Kong for China market opportunities

South African exporters are being encouraged to consider Hong Kong as a key gateway into China and wider Asian markets, as global trade shifts, port congestion, and tariff pressures push companies to rethink traditional export routes.

Source: Supplied | From Left to Right Gavin Fitzmaurice (Webber Wentzel), Conrad Hendry (HKTDC), Terry Gale (EWC), Daniel Lam (HKTDC), Gary Ng (HKTDC).

The advice came at the first Exporters Western Cape (EWC) event of 2026, hosted in partnership with law firm Webber Wentzel and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC).

Hong Kong: A resilient platform for African exporters

Opening the event, Terry Gale, chair of EWC, said exporters were facing a challenging environment but noted that collaboration across the logistics and trade ecosystem was beginning to yield results.

“Exporters are very aware of the challenges they face, particularly around logistics, port performance and connectivity,” Gale said. “As an independent organisation, Exporters Western Cape has an important role to play in being the voice of exporters and engaging regularly with stakeholders, including port authorities, logistics operators and government. There is a good story to tell – volumes have held up and issues are being acknowledged and addressed. We are stronger when we work together.”

Daniel Lam, regional director of HKTDC based in Dubai, said Hong Kong remained a resilient and forward-looking economy despite global uncertainty.

“Hong Kong has always been characterised by a strong spirit of innovation and creativity,” Lam said. “It remains an ideal platform for South African companies seeking access to Asia and China, while at the same time we are seeing growing interest from Chinese companies wanting to better understand Africa and its long-term potential.”

Trade opportunities and market context

Gary Ng, senior economist at HKTDC Research, highlighted the scale and growth of trade between Hong Kong and Africa.

“In 2025, bilateral trade between Hong Kong and Africa reached US$6.5 billion, representing year-on-year growth of 9%. South Africa was Hong Kong’s largest trading partner in Africa, its fourth-largest export market on the continent and its largest source of imports from Africa,” Ng said.

Conrad Hendry, leading HKTDC’s Africa-focused engagement, said Hong Kong-based distributors and importers could be a critical entry point for South African companies aiming to access China and other Asian markets.

“For companies looking to enter Asia, working with Hong Kong distributors can significantly reduce risk,” Hendry said. “They already have established distribution networks, strong due diligence processes and a deep understanding of the regulatory and commercial environment.”