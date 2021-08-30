Local newspapers - modest heroes in the SA's media landscape

Industries

Special Sections

More..

In the news

Location Bank

Sprout Performance Partners

Bizcommunity.com

DMASA

Association for Communication and Advertising

Grey Africa

Tractor Outdoor

Provantage Media Group

Dentsu

IAB South Africa

Everlytic

KAYA 959

Innovate Durban

Mann Made

Our Salad Mix

Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

Newspapers Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Samsung blocks TVs that were stolen during unrest
    Samsung blocks TVs that were stolen during unrest
    Samsung South Africa has announced that it has implemented a block function on its TVs that were stolen during the recent civil unrest. TV Block is a remote, security solution that detects if Samsung TV units have been unduly activated, and ensures that the television sets can only be used by the rightful owners with valid proof of purchase. The aim of the technology is to mitigate against the creation of secondary markets linked to the sale of illegal goods, both in South Africa and beyond its borders.
  • The Young Entrepreneur's Playbook - Using failure as a shortcut to success
    The Young Entrepreneur's Playbook - Using failure as a shortcut to success
    Bring your lowtops or hightops, because Lindile Xoko's playbook will make you run! Issued by Algorithm Hackers Digital
  • Ad Stars 2021 winners revealed
    Ad Stars 2021 winners revealed
    Ad Stars revealed the 2021 winners from the online awards ceremony which took place on 27 August. There were 619 winners overall, chosen from 1,726 finalists and 54 countries.
  • Source:
    R30bn left on the table: How poor CX is holding online retail back in SA
    South Africa's e-commerce market has grown substantially since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, but its potential to double by a further 100% to 5,6% of the total retail market is possible if e-tailers fix issues with their online CX, according to findings from the third annual South African Digital Customer Experience Report. CX refers to among other things, etailers' trustworthiness, ease-of-use, security, delivery and after-sales support.
  • Decidophobia* - Holding you back from making fast decisions for your brand?
    Decidophobia* - Holding you back from making fast decisions for your brand?
    Decidophobia* holds you back from making fast decisions. What are the early indicators that can aptly point you to the right direction for growth? These three - accentuated by Covid-19 marketing truths - give us the answer. By Mary Kyriakidi, Issued by Kantar
  • Arçelik brings Beko appliances to SA as it advances African expansion
    Arçelik brings Beko appliances to SA as it advances African expansion
    Turkish multinational consumer durables and electronics manufacturer Arçelik is expanding its portfolio in southern Africa by adding the Beko brand to its local portfolio. Beko is a freestanding home appliances brand in Europe in the white goods sector and the number one large home appliances brand in the UK.
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Local newspapers - modest heroes in the SA's media landscape

30 Aug 2021
Issued by: Spark Media
Spark Media hosted Dr Jammine, director and chief economist of Econometrix who presented an informative view on Media Spend: Opportunities in challenging times.
Local newspapers - modest heroes in the SA's media landscape

On 26 August, Dr Jammine presented yet another enlightening Zoom webinar, this time to a media and advertising audience. He shared some profound views on the local economy, its trajectory and the implications of media spend.

Outlining how the recent unrest and looting had a short-term impact on the economy which should not be exaggerated, Dr Jammine showed that 10% to 15% of the economy was directly affected and the value of looted goods was around R2bn. The infrastructural destruction has been valued at R20bn to R30bn (which does not impact GDP) and the disruption of supply chains (ports and roads) have more severe long-term implications.

The most damaging effect is the knock-on investor confidence, which will have a longer-term impact on investment. However, international investors might be impressed by our country’s commitment to the constitution and the rule of law. The recent looting has resulted in a consolidation of President Ramaphosa's powerbase and antipathy towards the RET (Radical Economic Transformation) faction in the ANC which could restore faith.

Ultimately, it seems that the impressive spirit of unity within communities to clean up and oppose the orchestrators’ mayhem is what many proud South Africans are holding onto.

Adspend during this volatile time was obviously negatively affected. Print advertising suffered losses, mostly from the retail sector (its major advertisers) as during the pandemic, general dealers selling food and groceries were finding advertising less of a priority. Some retail categories were not operational during hard lockdowns and did not advertise as a result and most recently the uncertainty and stockouts led to a pull-back in some campaigns.

Digital advertising saw increases during this time. But a word of caution on the effects of spending too much hard-earned South African Rands on the Tech Giants – they don’t pay taxes within our borders and that adspend leaves our shores without being re-invested in the local economy.

On the contrary, local newspapers contribute directly to the employment of vigilant journalists, who fact-check news, pay tax and stimulate local business in various communities across SA. Local newspapers play a role in levelling the playing field for small businesses. They are a vehicle for the promotion of corporate social responsibility, the betterment of communities and a watchdog on the authorities.

With the sense of community spirit increasing, the role of local newspapers is set to increase. Citizens of various communities actively protected “their” malls because they are aware of the cyclical consequences of the destruction.

It therefore still makes sense to advertise in local newspapers. As the dominant print media type, 4.9 million local newspapers are distributed across the country, according to the Audit Bureau of Circulations (Q2 2021). Local journalists are trained to discern the truth and highlight corruption. Newspapers carry the cost of newsrooms which are responsible for verifying facts, which in turn increases consumer trust levels and mitigates the risk of spreading misleading information from unverified sources.

As advertisers and media professionals, we too should be held accountable for our decisions. Media planning has changed; it is now more short-term focused. It is important to understand that where and how we spend clients’ budgets will have consequences, some of which might only be realised when it is too late. The seemingly cheaper option now might not be the better option in the long run. If Tech Giants become too powerful, it could result in the disappearance of local journalists. Australia and France are two countries driving the call for Tech Giants to start paying for content in order to protect their news.

In South Africa, many consumers do not have the luxury of broadband internet and wi-fi at their fingertips and so a move to online advertising at the expense of print is short-sighted. We have a huge poor unemployed population who are unable to afford data costs, yet many of these communities receive a free local newspaper.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent unrest of July 2021, our marketing and media plans may have been focused on tech-enabled media, a data-driven future and even defining altruistic brand purposes… right now we should ensure that we understand our local environment as a priority. It is local consumers and local businesses that keep our economy alive – the question is do they feature in your brand plans for the future?

If your brand would like to learn more about local communities, please contact az.oc.aidemkraps@ofni

Spark Media
Spark Media, a division of Caxton & CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd is an advertising and media-solutions, sales company. We represent Caxton-owned local newspapers, as well as selected independent publications in Sub-Saharan Africa. We offer solutions that focus on location-targeted content.
To celebrate Biz's 20th birthday month, get 20% off all rate card products:
Comment

Read more: Econometrix, SPARK Media, Ramaphosa

News


Show more
Let's do Biz