CHOC nominated as 2021 Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer Beneficiary

The Childhood Cancer Foundation of South Africa (CHOC), will be the primary beneficiary of the 2021 Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer.

Participants throughout South Africa and from around the world will be able to take part in the Virtual Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer on Saturday, 30 October.The CHOC foundation is dedicated to providing assistance to children who are battling cancer, as well as their families.Funds raised through the 2021 Virtual Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer will be apportioned towards a new transport vehicle for children and their caregivers in Buffalo City.The vehicle will also be used to transport CHOC education teams around the Eastern Cape to inform the people of Algoa Country about the early warning signs of childhood cancer.A portion of the funds raised will also support a sports organisation in the province, to be nominated by the Eastern Cape Department of Sport, Recreation, Arts & Culture – one of the sponsors of the Virtual Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer.“CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation is thrilled to be the beneficiary of this wonderful event,” says Debbie Kleinenberg, CHOC’s Eastern Cape Regional Manager.“Covid-19 has had a huge impact on all of us and CHOC Eastern Cape has not escaped the turmoil of the situation.“With the funds raised from the Virtual Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer, CHOC will be in a position to support families whose children and teens have cancer, as well as create awareness of the Early Warning Signs of childhood cancer,” she says.“It is every family’s worst nightmare to hear that their child has cancer and CHOC is there as a support from diagnosis onwards. However, we need to create awareness and ensure early diagnosis, in order to improve the survival statistics,” says Kleinenberg.“CHOC Eastern Cape has a similar footprint in the province to that of Algoa FM and we look forward to being part of this wonderful event, and being able to continue making a difference in the lives of children and teens with cancer and their families,” she says.“The Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer will be a virtual event, observing all Covid 19 protocols as well as giving people from all over the world a chance to participate as we ‘celebrate every step’ with those who have been touched by the disease,” says Algoa FM Marketing Manager, Lesley Geyer.In 2021 people signed up for the event from as far afield as Australia, England, Scotland and Dubai.In South Africa, there were walkers in pink in the main centres of Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, East London and around 50 other towns and cities throughout the country.The biggest support came from Nelson Mandela Bay, with walkers in 80 suburbs turning the metro pink.“Thousands of people entered online for the virtual event and judging by the images that were shared, they turned neighbourhoods pink while walking in celebration of those affected by cancer,” says Geyer.Sponsors of the 2021 Virtual Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer are: aQuellé, Eastern Cape Department of Sport, Recreation, Arts & Culture, ISUZU Motors South Africa, MTN, and the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality,