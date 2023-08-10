KLA announces results of the Q2 Quarterly Buzz

KLA, the exclusive partner for YouGov in the sub-Saharan region, has announced the release of the third set of results from the Quarterly Buzz. This unique evaluation measures the top brands according to public perception, recorded daily over a three-month period. The first Quarterly Buzz was unveiled in January 2023.

Powering the Quarterly Buzz is YouGov's BrandIndex tool, which continuously gauges the public's perception of over 190 brands across seven sectors in South Africa. The tool tracks the top 10 performing brands across all sectors, along with the top five brands within each sector.

The BrandIndex tool operates on 16 metrics, across the marketing funnel. One of these essential metrics is the Buzz metric, from which the name Quarterly Buzz is derived. The Buzz metric specifically assesses consumer perception - whether consumers have heard anything positive or negative about a brand in the past two weeks. The performance score ranges from +100 to -100, providing a net score that reflects a brand's overall performance relative to its competitors. These scores are collected over a three-month period to compile the Quarterly Buzz results.

The top performing brands across all sectors in Q2:

In the latest Quarterly Buzz results for Q2, the Food, Groceries, and Consumables sector continue to feature prominently in the top 10, with a total of six brands - an increase of two brands from the last quarter. New entrants, Spar and Food Lovers Market, rank 9th and 10th respectively, showing significant improvement on the Buzz metric, along with notable achievements across the funnel.

Spar demonstrates a remarkable increase on nine of the tracked metrics, while Food Lovers Market records significant improvement across eight metrics, particularly excelling in top funnel metrics such as Awareness, Ad Awareness, Buzz, and Attention. Meanwhile, Checkers remains in 3rd place, and Pick n Pay trends up, overtaking Woolworths Food to claim 2nd place.

Takealot (specifically the automotive department that includes the sale of car accessories) and Pick n Pay dominate this quarter. Takealot maintains its overall brand performance with substantial growth in Ad Awareness, Word of Mouth, Reputation, and Satisfaction perceptions. On the other hand, Pick n Pay exhibits significantly better Satisfaction perceptions in the market.

It's important to highlight that while the previous quarter experienced notable declines among six of the top 10 brands on the Buzz metric, there is evident recovery in this quarter.

Sector specific results for Q2:

Sector-specific results for Q2 showcase a relatively stable top five within each sector, with a few new entrants across three of the seven sectors tracked. Notably, Caltex, Spur, and 1st for Women all enter at the 5th rank in their respective categories.

KLA's Quarterly Buzz brand winners offer an overview of the current market landscape on the Buzz metric.

For further information about the Quarterly Buzz and to explore your brand's performance, please visit www.kla.co.za or contact us at az.oc.alk@seiriuqne.