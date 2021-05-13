Herbalife Nutrition appoints first South African NAB member

Herbalife Nutrition, a global leader in nutrition, recently announced the appointment of the first-ever South African Herbalife Nutrition Advisory Board (NAB) Member.

Known for its commitment to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world, the company appointed Dr Sivuyile Madikana as the first NAB member in South Africa.The board is comprised of leading experts from around the world who specialise in nutrition, science, and health. Its main focus lies in the education and training of Herbalife Nutrition Independent Distributors on topics such as leading a healthy, active lifestyle and getting proper nutrition, as well as the purpose and use of Herbalife Nutrition products.“NAB experts stand behind Herbalife products and facilitate compliance with local governments,” according to Dr Kent L. Bradley, Chief Health and Nutrition Officer and Chairman of the Nutrition Advisory Board. “Dr Sivuyile Madikana is a highly regarded expert in the field of healthcare and a valuable contribution to our team of health experts globally. We look forward to the experience he will bring to the board.”Currently, Dr Madikana is a Health Executive for a South African medical administration organisation, having received numerous accolades from the University of the Witwatersrand and New York University. These include an MB BCh degree from Wits Medical School and an MBA from Wits Business School, with a research focus on digital technology in healthcare and its impact on HIV/AIDS awareness and behavioural change in young men in South Africa. He graduated with a Master of Public Health degree from New York University, specialising in healthcare management, policy and sustainable development.His passion for digital health innovation saw him and his team being recipients of funding from the World Food Programme (WFP) Innovation Accelerator to join their Sprint Programme – working towards improved health outcomes for donor recipients. His various roles in youth leadership, including serving on the national executive committee of the Junior Doctors Association of South Africa, will no doubt be of great service to the board.“My experience in healthcare management, policy and sustainable development has given me a unique outlook on the public and private healthcare sector,” Dr Madikana explained. “Not only am I proud to represent Herbalife Nutrition South Africa, but I am also confident that we can continue to support people globally as they embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle.”The appointment of Dr Madikana to the NAB will contribute to the company’s ambition to inspire positive nutrition habits in South Africa by collaborating with nutrition, science and health experts globally.